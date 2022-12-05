Elizabeth Hanks Curtis

Elizabeth Hanks Curtis was born to Jane Davis Hanks and George Hanks in Horsley Parish, Gloucestershire, England, on April 15, 1852. As a young girl, she was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, along with her parents and siblings. It was their desire to gather with the Saints in America. Elizabeth learned the dressmaking and tailoring trade and found employment with a Dr. Wall and family, who was kind and allowed her to use his medical books to study nursing.

Elizabeth’s fiancée, John East, had sailed from Liverpool to New York. Before leaving, he had told her “There will be lots of work in America. I will work on the railroad, learn to dig gold or drive a team. I will send money and when we meet in Utah we will be married the next day.” After a few months, Elizabeth received a letter from John, saying he had arrived in America; he would soon be making the journey to Council Bluffs, and from there would join a wagon train to Utah.

Moses Curtis

