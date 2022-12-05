Elizabeth Hanks Curtis was born to Jane Davis Hanks and George Hanks in Horsley Parish, Gloucestershire, England, on April 15, 1852. As a young girl, she was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, along with her parents and siblings. It was their desire to gather with the Saints in America. Elizabeth learned the dressmaking and tailoring trade and found employment with a Dr. Wall and family, who was kind and allowed her to use his medical books to study nursing.
Elizabeth’s fiancée, John East, had sailed from Liverpool to New York. Before leaving, he had told her “There will be lots of work in America. I will work on the railroad, learn to dig gold or drive a team. I will send money and when we meet in Utah we will be married the next day.” After a few months, Elizabeth received a letter from John, saying he had arrived in America; he would soon be making the journey to Council Bluffs, and from there would join a wagon train to Utah.
Her oldest brother, George, earned his fare. In the summer of 1869, George and 17-year-old Elizabeth, invited by the Wall family to join them, left Nailsworth, Gloucestershire, England with a group of Saints on their way to America. After seven weeks at sea, they arrived in New York in July. After arriving in New York, Elizabeth said goodbye to the Walls and took the railroad West. The Walls were making their home in New York. She arrived in Salt Lake but was unable to find work, thus writing to her brother, George in Salem. In October, he came and took her the 70 miles to Salem in very cold weather.
“It was a blessing the horse had no saddle for the warmth from the horse’s body helped to keep us from freezing,” she wrote.
George was in the employ of Moses Curtis, who was a successful farmer with a share in a new lumber mill at Provo “and several other worthwhile enterprises.” George told his newly arrived sister, “A young girl such as you could do worse than to marry Moses Curtis as a second wife if he asks you.”
During those years, some members of the Mormon church practiced polygamy. “But what about John?” she asked.
“America is a big country," he replied. "Utah is just one part of the great western part of it. It seems to me that a single woman has no reason for remaining unmarried as long as you have. You are 18 and some might say that you are an old maid. You need a man to take care of you. If Moses asks you, I think it would be a good move for you to accept him.”
After six months of searching for John, George persuaded her to marry Moses.
The wedding took place in the Salt Lake Endowment House Jan. 11, 1870, after which they returned to Salem and began their life together with the love, help and support of the first wife, Aurelia and children. About six weeks later, a company stopped over for a few hours coming from San Bernardino, Calif., going to Salt Lake. Lo and behold, a member of that company was none other than John East, Elizabeth’s “lost love.” When they met, they fell into each other’s arms and wept. Then she said “John, I guess you know that I have married Moses Curtis. I waited so long. Now you must forget about me and marry some nice Mormon girl and be happy with her.”
Years later, Elizabeth told her girls the sad story of her first love — how they both felt as they clasped each other, told what happened and both cried many tears. She said he surely was broken-hearted; but he did marry later and lived in Provo.
They built up their farm and after four children were born to them, Moses received a call to take his family and lead a group of Latter-day Saints to settle Arizona. After a few minutes of being stunned at the prospect of leaving his fertile fields, orchard, vineyard and cattle, he agreed to go. He and his family had toiled almost 20 years on the farm to make it profitable, but he never thought to question the wisdom and will of President Brigham Young, as the instrument in the hands of the Lord, who was asking.
In Brigham City, Ariz.,(now Joseph City) the group lived the United Order. After their release, they made their way down to the Gila and settled Curtis (now Eden) where they lived out their useful lives, helping to build up the community and where Elizabeth became one of the territory’s most honored and respected citizens.
Strength and intelligence were her virtues, along with being fearless and attending to duty. Always happy and cheerful, she was found humming or singing while doing her work. She never missed a dance in Eden and never lacked for a partner, being very graceful in figure and dress. Elizabeth worked in the Relief Society and the Young Women’s Mutual Improvement Association, sang in the choir and led the singing. She was a sought-after midwife, dressmaker and tailor.
Their lot was an oasis in the desert with shade trees and cool vines. The home surrounded with vegetables and lovely flowers, which Elizabeth planted and Moses kept weeded. Their home was a haven for family and others, especially little girls who were invited to come and practice singing, encouraged by Elizabeth.
Visiting apostles set Elizabeth apart as a nurse and midwife. Many occasions she risked her life crossing the river in flood stage in a small boat or on horseback. Her patients were up and down the Valley and from Globe to Willcox, where she treated chills, fever and other maladies of the time. Throughout the years she delivered over 900 babies. After thus engaged many years, the state issued her a license to practice, requiring her to charge not less than $5 for a delivery and caring for the mother and newborn for three to 10 days.
Aurelia died Aug. 30, 1883 about a year after coming to Curtis. Moses died May 5, 1907 — three days shy of 91. Elizabeth lived until Feb. 21, 1927, aged 75. All three are buried in the Eden Cemetery. Moses with both Aurelia and Elizabeth amassed a posterity numbering in the thousands, with a great many residing in the Gila Valley. Moses and Elizabeth’s children were:
George, born Dec. 29, 1870, in Salem, Utah, died in 1872
James, born July 7, 1872, in Salem, drowned in 1879
Francis Elizabeth, born April 11, 1874, in Salem; married Elijah Erastus Hancock
Eliza Jane, born Nov. 17, 1876, in Salem; married Isaac James Palmer
Mary Sophronia, born Sept. 14, 1878, in Brigham City, Ariz.; married Emanuel Palmer
Joanna, born Sept. 22, 1881, in Smithville (now Pima), Ariz.; married David Colvin
Joseph, born Aug. 8, 1883, in Eden; died Aug. 12, 1883
Della, born June 10, 1895, in Eden; married Joseph Alfred Plumb
This and other individual and family histories may be found at the Eastern Arizona Museum in Pima. It is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.