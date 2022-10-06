Federico E. Sanchez, an adventurous youngster

Federico (right) and Raymunda Sanchez

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, I wanted to pay tribute to those who helped build up the communities they chose to settle in. In the early 1900s many Hispanic families called the Gila Valley home. Their lives and work contributed greatly to the growth and development of the area.. A sprinkling of those families who settled around the Pima area were Antonio and Paula Chavez, Cipriano Avila, Leo Dominguez Sr., Isaac Leyva, Filomeno Butierez and the large Benavidez family. The following is the story of a well-known patriarch of a large family that settled in Glenbar. I am quite sure that each of the local Hispanic families has an interesting story.

Federico E. Sanchez, longtime farmer and rancher in the Glenbar area has a most interesting story. He was born in Uvalde, Texas, on Aug. 14, 1874, to Francisco E. Sanchez and Guadalupe Espinoza, who were both natives of Mexico. As a young boy, Federico wanted adventure all the time, so he went to Mexico and joined with Pancho Villa’s forces. He started as a clean-up boy then worked his way up to brushing horses for Villa, who trusted him very much. He was finally asked to ride with them for some time. Then he had the responsibility to come to the United States and buy horses for Villa’s forces. He would buy them in Texas, New Mexico or wherever he could find them, staying as close to the border as he could. Once he came over to the U.S. side, he did not care to go back any more.

