Sabtaquin, Sevier, Utah, was the setting for the birth of Hannah Helena Roseberry and her twin, Charles Lewis on Oct. 2, 1861, to Helena Erickson and Carl Nils Roseberry.
They were the second set of twins born to this couple and the first to born in America since the family migrated from Sweden. A set of triplets came three years later, with the surviving one being Louisa Christina, who grew up to marry Joseph Knight Rogers.
These children grew up fatherless after Carl Roseberry was killed in a railroad accident in November 1868 in Weber Canyon. In 1878, after much suffering and trials, the Roseberry family left Utah with a company of saints for Arizona. George Larsen was a member of this group, having been asked to drive a wagon for a widow lady, Mrs. Peterson, who had a family of small children, none old enough to drive. They were about five months getting to Snowflake.
Hannah and George had been seeing one another, and the trip enhanced that attraction. Soon after arriving in Arizona, they returned to Utah, accompanied by Hannah’s mother, where they were married in the St. George Temple on Nov. 6, 1878. Afterward, due to the cold weather, they spent the winter there.
After returning to Snowflake and staying about a year, they came down to the Gila, arriving in May 1880. There they found eight families living in Smithville (now Pima) in a few stockade type houses in the mesquite thicket.
George Larsen was born Sept. 12, 1848, in Fallealeu, Halbeck, Denmark. He arrived in this country between ages 10 and 12 and reached adulthood in Utah. Roseberrys and George went right to work helping clear mesquite and making a safe, attractive community as well as a productive one.
George was well liked. He was noted for his generous nature — always willing to share his meat and produce with the town’s widows. He also cut and hauled firewood to those in need. Like all the early pioneers, George and Hannah wanted their children to receive as much education as possible. They were also taught to work hard and to be kind.
In July and August of 1907, six of the children had measles, and Hannah, who had experienced heart problems for years, “overdone” caring for them, bringing on a heart attack. She suffered a second attack, which caused her death on Oct. 1, 1907.
George always had beautiful horses. In November 1908, he sold a matched team to the Globe Fire Department, and Sam delivered them to Globe. On June 6, 1910, George passed on, leaving a nice farm and home to his surviving children (two had died in infancy). The oldest, Sam, took over the farm with his own 50 acres, which his parents had given him.
The story continues with the memories of the older daughter, Mary Owens (married to Oance): “Sam was married in March 1913, so us six children lived by ourselves. My brothers and sisters were the best children that ever was; no trouble to anyone. We just tried to be good and kind to each other. About two years after Sam’s marriage, Hilda married Edwin Taylor, and he took over the farm with Joe’s help. Hima and I were working away from home, helping other families with housework. Hilda took care of the younger children, which were Joe, Beatrice and Bill. Joe passed away Nov. 18, 1931, at Hilda and Ed’s home.”
Mary goes on to say, “I wish everyone could have known Aunt Louisa Rogers. She was so kind and good natured, so jolly, big-hearted and always had something good to say about everyone. She was certainly good to us children when we were left alone. She would come to our home and help us with our canning and showed u how to do so many things, which was a big help to us. Of course, Aunt Louisa was always good to us as she was to everyone — and everyone loved her. I’m proud that she was OUR Aunt Louisa. We loved her and enjoyed going to her home to visit with her.”
Ed and Hilma lived out their lives on the farm George and Hannah left for their children and raised their own children there. Daughter Bea and husband Allen Powell built their home just a few hundred feet west of the original home. This was a great example of how people worked together, helping each other. This pioneer couple, along with many others, helped make this community what it became — a wonderful place to grow up and raise their families. Larsen is also known as “Larson” is some family records.
Special thanks to Susan Powell Bingham and Mary Larson Owens for the information for this story and to Bea Taylor Powell for the photos.
