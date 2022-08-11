Sabtaquin, Sevier, Utah, was the setting for the birth of Hannah Helena Roseberry and her twin, Charles Lewis on Oct. 2, 1861, to Helena Erickson and Carl Nils Roseberry.

They were the second set of twins born to this couple and the first to born in America since the family migrated from Sweden. A set of triplets came three years later, with the surviving one being Louisa Christina, who grew up to marry Joseph Knight Rogers.

