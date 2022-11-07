Moses Curtis, the fourth child of Milliscent Waite Curtis and Nahum Curtis was born May 8, 1816, in Connaught, Erie, Pa.
William Bathridge baptized him into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints March 14, 1833, and he was confirmed by Samuel Bent. Due to his early membership in the church, much has been written about him. He became the father of 15 children, colonizer in Illinois, Utah and Arizona. Due to space, I will attempt to put forth some of the highlights.
He cast his lot with the Saints at Nauvoo, Ill., scarcely three years after the organization of the church. Early experiences solidified his faith in the prophet Joseph Smith and divine intervention. In Nauvoo he was found working on the temple and was with the militia at the time the mob started for them, swearing they would kill every Mormon there. His captain told them he guessed they were “in for it,” that they must fight, but not to shoot until they could see the eyes of the mob, then take good aim. As they stood in fear, but determined, the mob suddenly turned and went off under whip and spur. Later they asked our boys who was the great company that came up on white horses. When told that none came, they said that they knew better — that there were almost a thousand of them, all mounted on white horses. They could plainly see their glittering sabers and bayonets. No argument could convince them that an immense crowd had not ridden up.
The first time he heard "the voice" was in Nauvoo when there was so much whipping and persecution going on. Moses was working quite a distance from home, and to come and go had a choice of two ways; around the road, or the nearer way, across through some timber. Generally, he went the “cross cut,” but one evening as he started for the short path, a voice said “Don’t go that way.” He looked to see who had spoke, but as no one was near, he thought he was mistaken and started again. “Don’t go that way,” the voice repeated. He quickly started for the road. Reaching home without the least idea why he should go that way, but soon learned that several men had waited for hours in the woods to catch and whip him.
On May 28, 1839, he married Aurelia Jackman, daughter of Angeline Myers and Levi Jackman in Nauvoo. When they were driven from Nauvoo, with the Saints, they made their way across the plains, spending a few months at Winter Quarters, settling first at Provo, Utah Territory, later at Salem. Curtis often worked in timber, leaving his oldest son, Moses Monroe to take care of the farm. While at Provo, he went up Provo River, cut and floated down logs and timbers for joists, etc. for the first big adobe meeting house in Provo.
One day he went into a blacksmith shop where several men were gathered around one who was fixing an old muzzle-loading rifle. As he stepped into the circle, he was in front of the muzzle, and a voice said “Get away from there”. He looked around to see who spoke and stepped aside an instant before the gun went off. A few seconds more and he would have been shot through the chest. But he felt there was a work ahead for him to do. In Salem he gave service in the Echo Canyon War.
In 1876 he was called to Arizona and worked in the United Order at Brigham City on the Little Colorado River until 1881 when Erastus Snow came from Utah, and saw that the land was poor and water bad. As the upper valleys along the river were well established with nice homes and farms, he turned the Order people free to go either to the Gila or to the San Juan. Hard as the outlook had been, their struggles toward the settling of that section of Arizona was a success.
After trips to the San Juan country, where the growing season was very short with very cold winters, nearly all settled on the Gila. He was called to be the presiding elder of Graham and all of the settlers on the north side of the Gila River. From 1882 until 1883, he worked hard keeping the Saints together while clearing and farming his homestead. He built two homes in Eden, as he had married a second wife on Jan. 11, 1870, by the name of Elizabeth Hanks, daughter of George and Jane Davis Hanks. Elizabeth was born April 15, 1852, in Horsley Parrish, Gloucestershire, England. Moses was released at a Conference held in Cluff Hall (now a part of the Eastern Arizona Museum) May 13, 1883, when four wards were created: Curtis (became Eden), Pima, Hubbard and Thatcher. His son, Moses Monroe was named bishop of the Curtis Ward.
The two families worked hard, lived in harmony and helped build up the community. Aurelia died Aug. 30, 1883, soon after settling in Curtis and is one of the earliest burials in the Eden Cemetery.
Moses and Aurelia Jackman had seven children, raising six to maturity. The eldest was Moses Monroe, born Oct. 28, 1840, in Nauvoo. He married Martha Sims, Josephine Meecham Higgins and Malina Rudd Curtis. Their daughter Angeline was born in 1843 in Nauvoo and died at Winter Quarters in 1848. Francis Argyle was born Oct. 5, 1846, in Nauvoo. She married Mariam Malina Rudd. The fourth child was Evaline Medors, born Aug. 22, 1850, Winter Quarters. She married John Henry Plumb. Daughter Delia was born in Provo on Oct. 30, 1852. Her husband was Lebbeus Thaddeus Coons. Son Levi Nahum was born Sept. 18, 1855, Provo. He died after he was thrown from a load of timber at Fort Huachuca. Earlier his fiancée drowned in the Gila River. Youngest daughter Mary Melvina was born Oct. 30, 1857, in Provo. She never married.
A segment on Elizabeth Hanks Curtis and Moses Curtis' eight children with her will be forthcoming. These individual and family histories may be found at the Eastern Arizona Museum Thursday-Saturday 10 p.m.-3 p.m.