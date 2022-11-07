Moses Curtis

Moses Curtis

Moses Curtis, the fourth child of Milliscent Waite Curtis and Nahum Curtis was born May 8, 1816, in Connaught, Erie, Pa.

William Bathridge baptized him into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints March 14, 1833, and he was confirmed by Samuel Bent. Due to his early membership in the church, much has been written about him. He became the father of 15 children, colonizer in Illinois, Utah and Arizona. Due to space, I will attempt to put forth some of the highlights.

