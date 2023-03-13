Lloyd and JoDean Glover

Lloyd and JoDean Glover shown here during Lloyd's service in the U.S. Navy.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Lloyd Lee Glover made his entrance into this world on April 16, 1916, at the home of his grandparents in Groveton, Trinity, Texas. He was the fourth of five children born to Mary Beulah Lott and Charles Hayden Glover.

Early schooling for Lloyd was cut short when his father was injured on the job at the sawmill where he worked. Lloyd and only brother Joe quit school to help support the family. Delivering ice and working at a service station were his start in the working world. At 16, he went to Coldspring, San Jacinto, Texas and signed up with the Civilian Conservation Corps, eventually coming to Arizona with the group.

Load comments