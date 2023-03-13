Lloyd Lee Glover made his entrance into this world on April 16, 1916, at the home of his grandparents in Groveton, Trinity, Texas. He was the fourth of five children born to Mary Beulah Lott and Charles Hayden Glover.
Early schooling for Lloyd was cut short when his father was injured on the job at the sawmill where he worked. Lloyd and only brother Joe quit school to help support the family. Delivering ice and working at a service station were his start in the working world. At 16, he went to Coldspring, San Jacinto, Texas and signed up with the Civilian Conservation Corps, eventually coming to Arizona with the group.
For a time, Lloyd drove a truck delivering pine cones to a nursery in Pima. He operated a dozer in various locations preparing land for new installations. The young men of the CCC were always happy to meet the young ladies of the valley. Lloyd was no exception. He first met JoDean Blair at a picture show. The second meeting was at a dance at The Merryland in Eden, and by then, they were smitten.
JoDean was born May 10, 1920, to Edna McEuen Blair and Oscar William Blair at the ranch home of her grandparents, Ed and Effie McEuen, north of Eden. At the age of 16, having graduated early and as valedictorian of her Fort Thomas class, JoDean went to Flagstaff to attend Arizona State Teachers College (later Northern Arizona University). When she came home for Thanksgiving, she and Lloyd began a courtship that blossomed on March 11, 1937, into marriage in Lordsburg, New Mexico. The couple moved to Globe where Lloyd worked for the Inspiration Copper Mine until it closed. For several years they followed construction throughout Arizona, living in a tent and later a small trailer, with Lloyd operating a dozer and an oiler. During this time, their daughters joined the family, Lois Ann in 1939 and Nikki Joe in 1941.
In 1943, Lloyd joined the Seabees, training under the Marines in Gulfport, Miss. He was sent to Port Hueme, Calif., prior to shipping out. While he was away, JoDean also assisted the war effort by helping build planes at Air Research in Phoenix. She and the girls lived with an aunt and uncle, Lois and Everett Bowman.
Upon Lloyd's discharge in 1947, the couple bought the Ralph Garcia Farm in Fort Thomas, and Lloyd continued working construction. In 1948, the Glovers bought the Dean Thomas Auto Supply, which was located on the south side of Highway 70 in Safford. A portion of the property is now used by the Kempton auto dealership to show cars.
Within a year, the Glovers took in partners Nash and Marvel Willis, the latter of whom was JoDean’s aunt. Thus the enterprise became G & W Auto Supply. A new building was constructed north across the highway. In the following years, they owned stores in Willcox, Bisbee & Lordsburg, along with a ranch on Eagle Creek. JoDean & Marvel kept the books. Nash worked the counter. Many others worked in this business, among them two long-time employees: Whitey Shurtz and Ben Ford. Lloyd worked the counter and traveled to the three newer stores once each week. He spent one weekend each month at the Eagle Creek Ranch.
During these years, the Glovers sold the Garcia Farm, bought a home in the Jenson Addition, sold it, rented near Lafe Nelson School, and had a home built on West Relation that was later sold to Dr. Ivan Shiflet. They also went in with JoDean's parents, Edna and Tee Hinton (Edna and Oscar Blair divorced when JoDean was a child), and had a nice cabin built on Mount Graham, which they enjoyed about 10 years before selling it, too, to Dr. Ivan Shiflet.
Around 1963, the Glovers and Willises dissolved their partnership. The Willises took the four stores, and the Glovers took the ranch, which they worked for a few years. Lloyd also served as a deputy for Sheriff Forrest Wilkerson. After selling the ranch, the Glovers came back to the Gila Valley to be near JoDean's mom who was now ailing and a widow. Tee and Edna had bought the Black Rock Ranch from her sister, Josie and Hugh Bennett. Glovers purchased a home on Eighth Street in Thatcher across from El Paso Natural Gas Co. and once again purchased the Garcia Farm. JoDean embarked on a new venture: She obtained her real estate license and went to work for Don Preston. Lloyd served as a guard at the San Jose Prison for a couple years and then worked about four years as an inspector for Darvin Weddle at the County Health Department.
When JoDean’s mother passed away in 1984, she and Lloyd sold the Garcia Farm and bought her Black Rock Ranch (not to be confused with Dryden’s Black Rock Ranch). They acquired Glenn Layton’s adjoining ranch a year later. JoDean claimed Black Rock with her brand 1 X 9 (I was 1 in those days). Lloyd’s was the Layton ranch with his brand. They partnered up with Volley and Chloe Dryden from a neighboring ranch for roundups, and the Drydens reciprocated. During branding everyone had a job: rope and tie calf, brand and castrate, keep irons hot and syringes ready to vaccinate. The mountain oysters were kept and fried for supper. Grandson Myles Kevin Ray was always there learning and working all the jobs of ranching. A dozer was purchased to help with road maintenance. About five years after purchasing Black Rock, lightning struck a tree next to the house, destroying the home by fire. A nice new home was built, as well as a large barn, saddle shop and corrals. Lloyd became an expert, self-taught welder. Many family memories were made at the ranches as they would gather to work and enjoy potluck dinners.
Coming in for weekends to pay bills and do laundry, they attended church in Fort Thomas, being fellowshipped by Milton and Marilyn Farr. They were baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on July 19, 1991, and were later sealed in the Mesa Temple. Lloyd continued to work at the ranches the first of three years of having Alzheimer's before his passing on April 17, 2004. He was 88. With Myles Ray’s help, JoDean worked the ranches for several more years before she turned them over to him. He is still operating them today.
JoDean was also afflicted with Alzheimer's. She passed away Sept. 26, 2011, at the age of 91. They both rest in the Safford Cemetery.
Through hard work and taking a few chances, this couple who started life together with less than $10, left a great legacy and helped make the Valley a better place for being here. Lloyd was a Mason for many years. Through their daughters, they have four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
Through a quirky turn of events, daughter Nikki Joe now owns the home on West Relation. Special thanks to Nikki Joe Glover and Myrna Curtis for information for this story. This and other individual and family histories may be found at the Eastern Arizona Museum in Pima. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.