Bonita Store

The old Bonita Store sits vacant these days.

It can be pleasurable to bring happiness to others. Sometimes, it comes at a cost. It was well worth it to bring some smiles and joy to the Green Valley News staff.

Recently, the glee meter ramped up. I took the newspaper's editor, Dan Shearer, on a field trip. For the day. All day. Actually, we both benefitted as well. "Meandering" got to do some research. He got a reprieve from the silly season of politics.

Billy the Kid

Billy the Kid, at age 17, shot and killed blacksmith, Francis "Windy" Cahill in the Bonita area.
Fort Grant

Officers' quarters at Fort Grant.

Tags

Load comments