It can be pleasurable to bring happiness to others. Sometimes, it comes at a cost. It was well worth it to bring some smiles and joy to the Green Valley News staff.
Recently, the glee meter ramped up. I took the newspaper's editor, Dan Shearer, on a field trip. For the day. All day. Actually, we both benefitted as well. "Meandering" got to do some research. He got a reprieve from the silly season of politics.
But there was a surprise. Usually I have a pretty good idea of what will be seen. The valley presented special visuals. Usually I'm not surprised at what I'm going to look at. This trip was different.
The genesis of the trip was an email from a reader. She was curious if we had some knowledge of a fight between troops at old Fort Grant. As is the drill with serious researchers, you cannot write about the West unless one puts an eyeball on the place and leaves behind some footprints. The plan was to seek out the Fort Grant location. Additionally, there was a bit of Wild West history concerning Billy the Kid. We'll get back to all that.
Gila River Valley
The Gila River provides the needs for the Gila River Valley. This 650-mile water source starts in western New Mexico, in the Great Divide. The Gila finishes its winding path when it empties into the Colorado River. Two notable tributaries of the Gila are the San Pedro and the Santa Cruz rivers.
The history of the name "Gila" originated with the Spanish interpretation of a Yuma word. The loose translation is "running salt water."
The Gila River Valley provided some spectacular scenery. This piece of Graham County lies among the Pinaleno and Gila mountains, highlighted by towering Mount Graham. The old Fort Grant, the point of our mission, stood below the Mount. The roads through the valley provided the surprises.
The vistas provided by nature were awesome, highlighted by panoramic views of mountain passes and desert systems. The valley also boasts a home to large agricultural productions. Among the cottonwoods there are miles of planted fields and harvesting structures. Pistachio trees share acreage with with corn fields dotted with grazing deer and the main crop: tomatoes. Smack dab in the middle of this bounty is an equestrian and boarding ranch enterprise.
A recent crop addition to the valley drew a lot of attention. NatureSweet, the major domo commercial farm operation, sold some land to Bayacan. Their crop is medical grade cannabis. You can call it pot.
Objections were overcome, no doubt aided by NatureSweet's threats to pull out of the valley. Now Mount Graham has to compete with another high.
Billy, Bonita and the fort
The road transitioning back towards Fort Grant has some history. A couple miles from the prison that now occupies Fort Grant's location, there are some abandoned buildings. This site is where the village of Bonita was located. It was a small settlement that served the needs of the soldiers from Fort Grant.
These ruins provided the origins of the West's most endearing punk, Billy the Kid. Billy, at that time presenting himself as Henry Antrim, drifted here from the Hooker Ranch. He had been let go because the foreman observed Henry could not accomplish a day's work.
Henry fell in with some thieves here. He was arrested for horse thievery in 1877, but, as was his talent, escaped. In August of that year, a bullying blacksmith, Francis "Windy" Cahill, pushed 17-year-old Henry too far, and got a bullet in his gut.
He died a day later. Billy the Kid had racked up his first kill. Henry/Billy fled the area and moved on to a bigger venue, Lincoln County, New Mexico, where fame, if not fortune, awaited.
The history of Fort Grant is no less riveting. Originally, Camp Grant was located on the San Pedro River. In 1871, a massacre of epic proportions occurred. A mob of 72 Tohono Indians, 48 Mexicans, and a handful of gringo settlers set upon a gathering of Apaches who had been provisioned by the Army near the camp. The vigilantes killed 144. Most were women and children. Most were scalped, or worse.
This event did much to trigger the Apache Wars against civilians and the Army, who had no hand in the slaughter. The camp was moved to the Mount Graham location the following year.
Oh, yeah, back to that intramural fight of the Fort Grant soldiers. The reader who sent me the blurb started the wheels of research. Bingo! A University of Arizona student wrote a thesis about Fort Grant in 1941. He reported that Company "I" and Company "E" duked and clubbed it out in July 1903. They were in Bonita because of a booze ban by the fort.
Obviously, the troops were not at full strength, as that would have numbered at least 200 combatants; far too many for the saloon to handle. The reported disagreement was fueled by wine and women. No mention of song. No deaths were reported. Court-martials ensued. The student identified the troops as "Buffalo Soldiers."
Fort Grant was abandoned in 1905. There was no further use. Today, it serves as a prison.
So, on a stormy, dark clouded day we captured the past and present of Graham County and the Gila River Valley.
The Old West sprung to life and coexists with the here and now.
The Apache, the Army, Billy the Kid and the mountains share the valley with tomatoes and pot.
Imagine that.
