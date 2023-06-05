Tombstone poster

Ten years ago, a friend asked me to attend a showing of "Tombstone" at his large screening room. The assigned task was to pause the movie when and if the facts varied from what was just seen. My bartered pay was a couple beers and all the chips I could handle. It seemed that neither party made out well.

After 20 minutes it was requested that the microphone be relinquished, I should grab a seat and shut the hell up. That decision shortened the evening by two hours. Point being, "Tombstone" is not historically accurate; far from it.

