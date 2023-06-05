Ten years ago, a friend asked me to attend a showing of "Tombstone" at his large screening room. The assigned task was to pause the movie when and if the facts varied from what was just seen. My bartered pay was a couple beers and all the chips I could handle. It seemed that neither party made out well.
After 20 minutes it was requested that the microphone be relinquished, I should grab a seat and shut the hell up. That decision shortened the evening by two hours. Point being, "Tombstone" is not historically accurate; far from it.
"Tombstone" is 30 years old. There is a celebration of its premiere in the old silver camp. Several of the cast will attend (and make some money for the effort). The movie mimics the town, but much of what you see is unreal. Gunfighters stroll Allen Street, dolled-up ladies in period apparel lounge near eateries, self-ordained "experts" offer walking tours. (I asked a guy a while back, where he got his info. He stumbled and fumbled around a bit, and came up with the name of two books. Wowee! A true historian!).
So, now back to the original task, sans suds and pretzels. At great risk, the code which allows the truth to be bastardized by Hollywood and results in a fictionalized legend will be examined.
From the git-go, there is misinformation. No known slaughter of Mexican wedding participants ever happened, especially the priest shooting by John Ringo. Nor is there an organized band of outlaw/killers that ride together and wear red sashes. The transfer of Bloods or Crips back to 1880 is pure horse droppings.
Then, Wyatt Earp arrives by train, meeting up with brothers and wives. Fact: Wyatt came by wagon with brothers Virg (Allie) and Jim (Bessie) after traveling from Dodge City. Wyatt and Jim met Virg in Prescott, before heading to Tombstone.
The plan was to start a freighting operation. They discovered that four companies had been established, and subsequently the Earps sold their wagons.
A constant theme in the movie is the very apparent reluctance of Wyatt (Kurt Russell) to return to his former occupation of lawman. In fact, Wyatt hooked up with his old benefactor, Wells Fargo, and rode shotgun for stages in Tombstone. He parlayed that into a position as Pima County deputy sheriff for the Tombstone region.
Wyatt also involved himself in the gambling trade. Virg arrived sporting a U.S. deputy marshal badge given to him by U.S. Marshal Crawley Dake (a Canadian by birth). Jim Earp went about his usual trade of hustling whiskey.
Jim was not considered one of the "fightin' Earps." Morgan Earp (Louisa) arrived several months later and took over Wyatt's job with Wells Fargo. Virg would become chief of police after the shooting of Fred White. Harry Carey Jr. (whom I have met) played the White role. A strange bit of casting as Fred White was a young man and Harry Carey was well up there.
Wyatt's real goal was to obtain the position of sheriff of the proposed new county of Cochise. Again, Hollywood deviated for no discernable reason. In the movie, Wyatt, et al. arrived and greeted Holliday. Nope. Also soon-to-be arch enemy John Behan greeted the Earps. The movie has Behan sporting a sheriff badge of Cochise County. Pure fiction. Behan and Wyatt jousted for the job a year later, the result of better politicking garnered Behan the position.
The woven tale of the "cowboys" (Curly Bill, Johnny Ringo, Ike Clanton, etc.) sharing Tombstone with the Earps is also farfetched. The cowboys usually hung out in Charleston, south of Tombstone, and Galeyville, some distance northeast of Tombstone. Why? There was no real law in those towns, and the cowboys (such as the McLauries) operated relay ranches for the stolen cattle, in such places where the law did not exist.
These boys certainly knew each other but did not share frequent company. Their main connection was the rustling and reselling of Mexican cattle and sometimes American beeves from ranchers like Henry Hooker.
A particular movie scene has the two factions enjoying a production at the Bird Cage Theatre. Also Josie Marcus is performing. Well, the truth is the Birdcage was not open until AFTER the gunfight in 1881 and Josie performed in Tombstone a year earlier, but not as a featured player. She arrived in Tombstone after the Earps. She came with hopes of becoming John Behan's wife, as she had met him previously while touring. At that time he was sheriff of Yavapai County (and married!).
Confused yet?
The Holliday character (Val Kilmer gives a masterful performance) is besieged by severe and bloody coughing bouts. Truth be told, he was in remission from his tuberculosis during his Tombstone stay. Also, Kilmer is much too large for the Doc role. He was scrawny.
The worst of the cowboys received less attention in the movie. Pete Spence(r) was a killer who participated in the Morgan Earp assassination. His sometimes-partner, Frank Stillwell, was shot up by Wyatt at the Tucson train station, and the movie highlights Ike Clanton being sliced by Wyatt's spurs. That never happened. Ike was there, but pulled his disappearing trick before Wyatt, et al. could get him.
Speaking of that act, Ike is seen firing multiple shots at the Earps during the historic gunfight, which did not occur at the OK Corral (an empty lot hosted the shootings). Actually, Ike hightailed it after the first shots and hid out down on Toughnut Street until Behan retrieved him. There is no need to count the shots fired from the eight- or 10-shot revolvers; that is standard Hollywood.
Then, impossibly, there are the shootings of Virgil and Morgan. The movie has them occurring on the same day/night. In fact, Virg was shot after Christmas 1881 and Morgan killed in March '82. Why the reason for this falsehood is not understood, to say the least.
A side note: Louisa, Morg's wife, is seen aboard the train heading to California with her husband's body. Never happened. There are letters from her written from the Earp compound near San Bernardino, that verify by date she was in California when he died. Author saw those actual letters in the Ford County History collection in Dodge City. (Many historians and authors have missed that.)
The subsequent revenge ride by Wyatt, as portrayed in the movie, has an interesting and revealing point, however. Actually, there were plenty of old timers interviewed over 50 years ago that swore Wyatt killed a lot more men. But, given most had aliases and dubious backgrounds, interest waned in tracking their demise.
The death of Curly Bill actually took place near a well that was spring fed, not the stream depicted in Tombstone. Ringo's death came months later, well after Wyatt had cleared Arizona, being pursued rather reluctantly by Pima County Sheriff (and friend) Bob Paul.
Ringo died a few yards from Turkey Creek in the Chiricahuas. Pretty sure Doc did not shoot him. He was being arraigned in Colorado at the time. Further debunking the Doc script, Wyatt did not visit him before he died.
He and Josie reportedly last saw him in Denver at least a year before Doc died. I love Sam Elliott, but Sam is pretty skinny and Virg was beefy. OK. I get it. Small potatoes.
Kurt Russell is a fine actor — very accomplished. However, his body type does not fit. Wyatt was 6'1" and lean.
The movie's Wyatt tries to talk Virg into avoiding a showdown. The real Wyatt Earp would never have avoided the trouble. Kurt portrays him as a sometimes sensitive man in his dealings with his women. The real Wyatt Earp spent time as a bouncer for bordellos. No doubt, he fell for Josie, but by her own later admission, he would retain a wandering eye. Her self-appointed role was to provide a barrier. She was not always successful. Then again, she gets no pass as she captured him from another woman (Mattie).
All in all, "Tombstone" is a frequent fictional rendering of the events in Arizona nearly 150 years ago. And, really, who cares? It remains as one of the most watched and embraced Westerns of all time.
In the classic western, "The Man Who Killed Liberty Valance,” great movie director John Ford attributed this line to a newspaperman: "When the fact becomes legend, print the legend."
If it ain't all true, it oughta be.
Case closed.