Wyatt Earp

A still image from the 1994 film "Wyatt Earp."

Rarely does Hollywood put out new releases with the same subject matter in succession. It just isn't done. Oops, that is exactly what happened in 1993-94. "Tombstone" was released in 1993 and "Wyatt Earp" several months later, in 1994.

For this author, it was just too good to be true. The "Wyatt Earp" flick was expected to be superior to its counterpart. A Lawrence Kasdan vehicle ("The Bodyguard" and "Silverado" were his bona fides) featured mega star Kevin Costner. Ironically, Costner turned down the "Tombstone" lead prior and was replaced by Kurt Russell. "Tombstone" would become one of the most-watched Westerns of all time. "Wyatt Earp" was an enigma.

