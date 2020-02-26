SAFFORD — When visiting Graham County cemeteries, there are any number of places to begin — as many as 39, or more.
They are located along city streets, atop hills overlooking the Gila Valley and in out-of-the-way stretches of desert. A number date back to the Valley’s pioneer days, and some hold distinguished or notorious residents.
It might be best to begin with the county’s namesake burial ground, on top of a hill northwest of Safford.
At the entrance to Graham Cemetery, there are three names on a marble plaque to the right. Two names — Jesse B. Fields (spelled Field on the plaque) and Peter O. Peterson — are of two of the cemetery’s three founders. On Feb. 21, 1886, Fields, Peterson and David Van Amburg Talley, residents of the town of Graham, laid out the cemetery.
Talley, whose name is not on the plaque, dug Graham Cemetery’s first grave and performed its first burial, for a prematurely born nephew, Sylvester Spafford. He also made Sylvester’s casket and carried it up the hill.
Talley was born in Tennessee in 1854; his family moved to Arkansas when he was around five years old. In 1877, he came west with a large group of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints members that included his mother, sister and three brothers with their families. One brother, James T. M.G. Talley, wrote: “The persecution had become so bad that we decided to go West . . . many had to leave their homes at night.”
“All of us made a sacrifice of a great many things that we had . . . All of us were very short of money and had a long trip before us,” David Talley wrote in his journal.
Of Graham Cemetery, he would say he chose the hilltop location so water would not run into the graves. He added that in Arkansas, water filled graves as fast as they were dug and it was sometimes necessary to bail out the graves to finish digging. In his shop, using his own lumber, Talley created coffins for Graham Cemetery’s deceased; his shop was also used to sharpen gravedigging tools.
It is uncertain just what year Talley came to Graham. The town, named after the county, was settled by Church members — including Peter O. Peterson — in 1880. In addition to laying out the cemetery, Peterson was the Graham Ward’s second bishop, serving from 1885 to 1892, and secretary of the Graham Public School District.
Today Graham County owns the cemetery property, which the Engineering Department maintains; a communication tower rises from ground near the cemetery’s eastern edge. Walking across the hilltop, one can see the graves of both men along with those of other Talleys (including James T., possibly David’s brother) and Petersons. The latter include James Ammon Peterson, who served as caretaker until his own passing in 1931.
Another citizen of Graham, John Stewart, helped dig the cemetery’s graves; Stewart also died in 1931, and was laid to rest atop the hill.
In early days, town residents made cemetery work a Memorial Day tradition; one result, in 1916, was a fence around the burial ground. A road to Graham Cemetery was built around five years earlier, in 1911. The cemetery entrance with its two marble plaques was added on June 10, 1939; the plaque to the left records that date along with the date of Graham Cemetery’s founding.
What was the third name on the other plaque? That would be George Skinner, another community founder who succeeded Peter Peterson as bishop of Graham Ward in 1892. He was also on the board of directors of the Safford Milling Company. More than that, though, Skinner served three terms in Arizona’s territorial Legislature.
Unfortunately, the Courier found little information on Skinner’s time in office. Other than noting that he attended the University of Arizona’s first graduation ceremony in 1895 (there were three students in the class) and was renominated for the Legislature the following year, the Graham Guardian newspaper was practically silent on his legislative career.
The Guardian did, however, cover Bishop Skinner’s passing on Oct. 21, 1918. He, too, is interred in Graham Cemetery. Peter Peterson spoke at his funeral, as did St. Joseph Stake President Andrew Kimball.
Skinner died during that year’s influenza epidemic, but there was no indication the flu killed him. Nevertheless, its pall hung over his funeral. The Guardian reported around 50 mourners “scattered about the cemetery grounds, but avoiding close grouping on account of the prevailing influenza.”