Blanch Tyler Lee Photo 1 (1).jpg

Blanche Tyler Lee and husband Anthon Hamblin Lee. 

Blanch Tyler was born in Thatcher on Aug. 10, 1913. Arizona's statehood was only a year and a half old at the time.

She was the fourth child and second daughter born to Rosa Vining Cox and Orson Fernando Tyler. Her siblings, in order, were Eugene, Austin, Julia, Blanch and Norine. Blanch was baptized at the age of 8 into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by her father.

Blanch Tyler Lee Photo 2 (1).jpg

Blanch Tyler Lee and sons Jim, Bob and George celebrate her 80th birthday in 1993.

