Blanch Tyler was born in Thatcher on Aug. 10, 1913. Arizona's statehood was only a year and a half old at the time.
She was the fourth child and second daughter born to Rosa Vining Cox and Orson Fernando Tyler. Her siblings, in order, were Eugene, Austin, Julia, Blanch and Norine. Blanch was baptized at the age of 8 into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by her father.
Blanch was about the same size as her sister Julia, and they were often mistaken as twins. She was tow-headed, but had thick, fat braids, which were the envy of all the girls who had to put up with “skinny” braids. Blanch attended grade school, junior high, high school and junior college in Thatcher, and she was an above-average student. One year, she was passed into a grade higher and still kept up with the top students. After her graduation from Gila Junior College — both she and Julia graduated in 1932 — she went to Los Angeles and worked for a few years. She had always disliked her “crooked teeth” and during those initial years in California, she had all her natural teeth removed and dentures made so she could have “straight” teeth and a “pretty smile”.
Returning to the Gila Valley, Blanch became the first secretary hired by Spencer Kimball in the young insurance firm of Kimball-Greenhalgh and Associates. She remained employed there until early 1937, when she married James Edward Kelley. She always remembered Spencer Kimball as one of the finest men she had ever known, and they remained friends until his death in 1985. James Kelley’s work as a restaurant cook kept them on the move for the next few years. Their first son, James was born in Los Angeles on Jan. 21, 1938. Blanch was back in Thatcher for the “at home” birth of second son, Robert, on March 6, 1939. After moving a great deal over the next few years — 14 moves in five years — Blanch and the boys returned to Thatcher and the Gila Valley to stay. She was back home in Thatcher for George’s birth on Feb. 5, 1941.
During the latter part of 1941, Blanch began working at the Graham County Courthouse in Safford as secretary-stenographer for County Attorney Max Layton and later as secretary for County Superintendent of Schools Wilford Hamblin. She was deputy county treasurer under Ellis Weech in 1943, and when Weech retired on Dec. 31, 1945, she was appointed to finish his term, which ended one year later.
On Sept. 12, 1945, Blanch’s mother Rosa Vining Cox Tyler died from breast cancer after a lengthy battle with the disease. Daughter Julia, a registered nurse, had returned home to help provide professional as well as loving care and support.
Blanch ran for the position of Graham County Treasurer in November 1946 and was elected to a two-year term. She was one of the first women to be elected to a Graham County office, winning a second term in 1948. Many of the women who worked in the courthouse became life-long friends and referred to themselves as “the courthouse gang.” In 1946, Blanch purchased her first automobile, a 1946 Chevrolet from the Charles Kirtland Chevrolet Agency on Main Street in Safford. The agency was just a block east of the courthouse and Mr. Kirtland had come to know Blanch because of his business and her job as the county treasurer. He admired her and the way she attended to her family and the county’s business. When automobiles began to be built again after World War II ended, he helped her obtain one quickly. That favor made it much easier for Blanch to keep work and family balanced.
With the car came a period of traveling. Blanch would load the car with her father and sons and they would tour the state in short trips. Grand Canyon, Painted Desert, Petrified Forest, Chiricahua National Monument, Sunset Crater, Meteor Crater, Agua Prieta, Douglas, Bisbee and Tucson to see the original Declaration of Independence and other documents on the Freedom Train, were only a few of the places they visited. She loved the state and wanted her family to know how great and beautiful it was. In 1947, she and the family drove to Washington, D.C., to visit Julia and her husband, “Bus.” They crossed the Mississippi River during its flood stage and saw more water than they ever thought existed. They saw all the sights with Julia serving as a very competent and knowledgeable guide.
In an effort to be closer to her aging father and growing sons, she applied for and was appointed to the position of postmaster in the Thatcher Post Office. She was installed in that position on Aug. 24, 1950. She was only 37 at the time, but she had already had a pretty full life. She was serving as president of the Thatcher PTA, was secretary-treasurer of the Gila Junior College Alumni Association, was corresponding secretary of the Safford Pilots Club (a business women’s organization) and was also serving as the president of St. Joseph Stake Young Women’s Mutual Improvement Association.
Orson F. Tyler, died on Sept. 27, 1953, at age 81 of just being “old and worn out,” as he put it. His passing was a great loss to the family. He had always given the boys an excellent example of dignity, quiet strength, work, courtesy and above all, love of family. He offered and gave help unstintingly whenever necessary and received it graciously in his last years.
On Nov. 27, 1953, after a courtship of some two years, with the blessings of friends and family, Blanch and Anthon Hamblin Lee eloped to Lordsburg, N.M. Blanch and the boys joined Anthon in the Lee home farther east on Church Street. Some remodeling was required to fit them in and that was accomplished quickly. Anthon’s first wife, Nellie died in 1951 and their only child lived just a few weeks. As a result, he had no children, when suddenly he had three sons, and at ages 15, 14, and 12, they were all taller than he. The boys were in high school and junior high, and they were active in all that pertained to church and school.
Blanch was the wife, mother, buffer and peacemaker of that independent bunch of males. Because of the mutual love and respect they each had for her, the new family succeeded. Blanch had a curfew of 10 p.m. for the boys. When Anthon was asked about this time, he said, “I don’t care what time they come home, as long as they are ready to work at 6 o’clock in the morning.”
Anthon wanted to adopt the boys, and on March 20, 1956, the adoption was finalized, and the Kelley boys became the Lee brothers and were sealed to Blanch and Anthon on April 13, 1956 in the Mesa Temple. Blanch had retired from the post office in 1955 to become a full-time wife and mother. She and Anthon were kept busy with all of the boys’ activities and their own church callings. She loved driving around with Anthon to look at the valleys’ crops as well as their own.
With the marriage of son, Bob, to Sandra Moody, on Nov. 6, 1958, daughter of Bruce and Opal Foote Moody, Blanche had a girl in the family — a “daughter,” As the boys married, she looked on their spouses as daughters. (After Sandra’s death, Bob married another Sandra Moody, whom he had known and dated as a student at Thatcher High). After serving a mission to the southern states, Jim attended ASC in Tempe. The evening of the first day of school, there was an Institute Dance, where Jim spotted lovely Marian Stegman. They were married the last day of school June 1, 1961. George married Eileen Palmer, daughter of Eldon and Lucille Palmer on Jan. 25, 1963.
Anthon died from Parkinson’s disease January 16, 1975, after a long illness. His loss was felt keenly by the entire family for he had truly been a father and grandpa to them all. Blanche remained in the home and was active in the lives of her large family. In mid-1992, Jim and Marian moved from their home in Bryce into the old family home on Church Street to give Blanch the company, care and support she needed.
Blanch passed away in Mesa on Jan. 11, 2001. She and Anthon both rest in the Thatcher Cemetery. From their three sons and their spouses, Blanch and Anthon have 16 grandchildren with the eight grandsons filling honorable missions. There is also a host of great-grandchildren — many who call the Gila Valley home.
In addition to farming, Jim did a variety of things to earn a living. He lost his beloved Marian in 2017. When Jim was asked about his thoughts and feelings about his mother’s marriage to Anthon, he said, “We didn’t know what was going on. We heard talk of going to Lordsburg, and back then you only went to Lordsburg to get married.” No big adjustment, as their Grandpa Tyler had taught them to work, always having a family garden.
They herded sheep, hoed cotton, irrigated and did all of the chores that went along with farming and sheep raising. Jim was in charge of disposing of the farm after Anthon’s passing. The bulk of it was sold to Lavell and Rohn Welker who put in an underground watering system. From Jim’s living room window he can look out across the farm and sink back in his memories of the work he and Anthon accomplished across those fields. He said, “It has been a grand journey”.
