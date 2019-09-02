PIMA — On Sept. 12, 1919, the Graham Guardian’s front page noted a “variety of exhibits” at the upcoming Arizona State Fair and a visit to Safford by a prize-winning local fruit grower.
The Guardian reported that J.H. Mack, of Pima, whose apples had won first prize at the 1913 State Fair, was getting a new crop ready to market. Mack’s orchard, in the Glenbar area, covered eight acres near the Gila River and produced six apple varieties as well as peaches and pears.
“Mr. Mack is the owner of the best orchard in the Valley,” the Guardian said.
Georgia native James Henry Mack (1851-1927) was in his teens when Union troops marched through the state during the Civil War; his family’s farm was devastated by that campaign. He later found work in Arkansas, where he met his future wife, Mary Thomason. The couple moved on to Colorado, then came to the Gila Valley with several Mormon families in the fall of 1884.
The Macks were baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1886 and settled a quarter section in Glenbar. With help from his sons, Mack cleared the land of mesquite and sagebrush to develop one of the Valley’s finest farms. In addition to the fruit orchard, Mack raised corn, wheat, sweet potatoes and watermelons.
That same issue eulogized the death of one of the area’s pioneers, Jonathan Hoopes. He moved from Ohio to Utah with his parents in 1850 and settled in Thatcher in 1890. Hoopes was the father of 18 children and died Sept. 6, 1919, at the age of 84.
Meanwhile, in sports, despite the imminent arrival of autumn, the game of the day was baseball. The Guardian reported that the Morenci town team defeated Thatcher, 18-17, and then went on to defeat Safford, 6-1. Touted was the upcoming game between Safford and Willcox, with a $500 purse on the line to the winning team.