Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center officials are again urging people to take measures to guard against spreading COVID-19 after seeing a sharp increase in the number of patients being hospitalized with the virus.
According to Shaylee Richards, a hospital spokeswoman, the number of COVID-19 patients doubled over last weekend and 42% of inpatients on Monday had the virus.
“It is not our desire to get in the middle of a political debate; it is our job to protect and help our community stay healthy,” hospital officials said in a news release.
Toward that end, medical professionals are urging people to wash their hands often, wear a mask in public and get vaccinated.
“MGRMC is prepared, we have enough equipment, tests, we have the staffing, and we are ready to handle the worst of the worst if we have to,” the news release stated. “However, we are asking each of you, our entire community, to come together to help keep everyone safe.”
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 432 of the 1,837 people in Arizona hospitals with the virus on Wednesday were in the intensive care unit. The last time that many people were in the hospital or ICU with the virus was in February during the second surge.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Graham County has increased by 176 since the start of school Aug. 4 and according to the health department, 77% of the cases were amongst people 44 and younger.
Sixty-five of the new cases were amongst people under the age of 20.
More than 200 Graham County and nearly 70 Greenlee County residents were battling COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.
Greenlee County’s COVID-19 cases have increased by 61 since July 28, when Morenci students went back to school. State statistics show 105 of the county’s 600-plus cases involve patients less than 20 years of age. More than half of the county’s cases have been in the 20-44 age group.
As of Thursday, 54% of Arizonans have received one or more doses of the vaccine. That number is 45% in Graham County and 33.8% in Greenlee County.
The number of people over the age of 65 is significantly higher than the other age groups statewide and in both counties. It’s over 89% statewide and it’s 91% in Graham County and 70.5% in Greenlee County.
The patients contracting the virus now tend to be younger and unvaccinated, said Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas.
However, Douglas said he was happy to report the number of people coming in for vaccinations has “increased quite a bit over the last week or so.”
Douglas attributes the increase to the availability of the vaccine for children 12-17, the start of school and the message recently sent out by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In the message, the First Presidency said protection from the virus “can only be achieved by immunizing a very high percentage of the population.” Face masks were also encouraged.
“We can win this war if everyone will follow the wise and thoughtful recommendations of medical experts and government leaders. Please know of our sincere love and great concern for all of God’s children,” the statement ended.
The health department is also seeing people who just hadn’t gotten around to getting the vaccine until now, Douglas said.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday morning to accept $369,000 from the Arizona Department of Health Services to help the health department increase the county’s vaccination numbers.
Some of that money will be used to hire additional contract tracers and purchase advertising, Douglas said. A portion will also be used for personal protective equipment and to help compensate staff members and an epidemiologist, all of whom are putting in extra hours, he said.
Graham County is offering the Pfizer vaccine to kids 12 and older every Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. — 7:30 p.m. at 627 W. Main Street in Safford.
Adult COVID-19 vaccination clinics are held every Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m.- 11 a.m. and Thursdays from 2 p.m. -5 p.m.
You may schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at www.graham.az.gov or call the health department at 928-428-0110.
Gila Health Resources is holding a walk-in COVID vaccine event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Morenci Club Lounge for anyone 12 and older.