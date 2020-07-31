If you’ve been waiting for the monsoon to kick into high gear, you’re going to be disappointed, at least for the next several days.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Strongman, there’s only a 10 percent chance we’ll get rain anytime between Saturday and Tuesday. if it does come, it would likely be in the afternoon, he said.
Safford recorded 0.27 inches of rain throughout the entire month of July. Last year, we received 0.48 inches of rain, Strongman said.
As if that’s not bad enough, Strongman said we can expect near high temperatures over the next few days.
Saturday’s high temp is expected to be around 106 degrees. It’ll be hovering around 104 Sunday through Tuesday.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.