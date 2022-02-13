First, what exactly are electric vehicles (EVs)? I’m sure you’ve seen discussion about them in the media, and if they are not a subject you have any real interest in then this may all be just some noise.
This may shock you, but it is very likely by the end of this decade you will be hard-pressed to find a new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle for sale. A strong statement, but as I hope to show, not hyperbole.
All of us are living in a period of technological transformation. EVs are newly evolving (well, perhaps new to us but their component parts having been in various stages of development over the previous 30 or 40 years!).
In 1894 a gentleman made the following observation:
“(Horses are) self-feeding, self-controlling, self-maintaining and self-reproducing, but they are far more economical in the energy they are able to develop from a given weight of fuel material, than any other existing form of motor.”
I submit to you that in 1894, he was quite correct. Horses were a practical choice for use as a mode of transport. But situations change rapidly.
In 1910, only 11% of vehicles were propelled by internal combustion engines. This rose to 81% motorized vehicle in use by 1920! Situations change rapidly.
I’m 76. My grandparents (born just before the turn of the century) grew up using horses for transport, with no electrical power in their homes and without owning telephones. That was how people lived around 100 years ago. Before they passed we had put men on the moon.
The use of liquid hydrocarbon fuels for transportation has served us well for a century. For very practical reasons people will soon be transitioning to stored electrical power for this purpose. The reasons for this transition are really quite simple. EVs, once owned, are, compared to ICE autos:
• Less expensive to operate
• Require far less maintenance
• Emit no emissions (much better for our air-quality)
By around 2025, when battery prices come down, EVs will be less expensive than ICE cars to purchase. At that point there will be no rational reason for a person to choose a hydrocarbon fueled auto over an electrically powered one.
As we are at this moment standing at the beginning of this transition over to EVs it is difficult to imagine that what I’m saying will in fact take place. Keep in mind when our nation transitioned from horse-drawn to gasoline powered machines what early adopters of ICE autos faced:
• There were few places to have these new machines maintained and repaired
• The nation needed to build a new road and fueling infrastructure to accommodate the new vehicles
• The United States was fighting in a major war (WWI)
• We had to deal with an influenza pandemic!
Yet change we did. The reason was one primarily of economics. In his book Rethinking Humanity, Tony Seba wrote: “The Ford Model T, introduced in 1908, had a power-to-weight ratio 54 times higher than the 1885 Otto ICE and cost $825 (about $41 per horsepower). At the time, the price of a carriage and two (low end) horses was around $820 (about $410 per horsepower), meaning the Model T price/performance was 10X that of the leading mainstream mode of transportation.”
People transition from one technology to another when they see some benefit in doing so. While the movement from fossil fuels to electrical power will benefit us all in improving our air’s quality and reducing the need for carbon based energy, the most powerful driver for this change will be a purely economic one.
In my book, Electric Vehicles~What About Them?!? I go into detail on how to choose an EV. In a few words you need to evaluate what use you intend to put this EV to.
For local driving, most any of the new models (and there are now quite a few to pick from) would be fine. For travel, due to the ease of charging, then opt for a Tesla.
Whatever you decide, the future will be an adventure!