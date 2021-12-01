Family. If I was ever asked to describe the Gila Valley and its neighbors to the east in one word, family is the word I’d use.
Time and again, over the last 21 months I saw people come together to show their love and support for each other — blood relation or not. There were the car parades for Kade, Mason and Emmett and the gatherings to celebrate first responders in the early days of the pandemic. The huge parade for Fort Thomas’ state basketball team. The determined search for Macy, the suicide awareness walks in Morenci and “It’s OK to Be a Day 5K” for Kwentin and Emmett in Duncan.
It’s that love of family that has me convinced you’ll understand a decision I’ve come to.
I’m leaving.
My husband, Bobby Joe, and I are returning to Odessa, Texas.
Bobby Joe, who took so many awesome photos for me as the paper’s freelance photographer, grew up in Odessa, and three grandchildren and a great-grandson live there. It’s also closer to the grandson we helped raise in Tucson who moved with his parents to Oklahoma in August.
I’m sad to be leaving an area filled with so many beautiful families and outdoor wonders, but I’m excited about the future.
So what does this mean for the readers of the Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era?
Well, I’m leaving, but the newspapers aren’t going anywhere. Nor are they being folded into the Sierra Vista Herald, despite rumors to the contrary.
Just as they have in the past, Wick Communications will find an editor to take my spot, someone who will continue to oversee the coverage of school boards, city councils and Board of Supervisors meetings. The editor will continue to make sure you know about upcoming events, interesting neighbors and those rare crimes. Right now they are on the hunt for a new editor and a couple of reporters.
You can bet the editor will have access to all of the data we collected during our reader survey in the spring and make decisions accordingly.
Since 2005, about 2,200 local newspapers across America have closed, creating “news deserts,” areas without local news coverage.
Wick Communications is determined to make sure that doesn’t happen in Graham and Greenlee counties.
I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the area, so much so I just became a digital subscriber.
I hope you’ll continue to pick up the paper as we make this transition.
Lastly, I just want to say thank you to all of those who welcomed me into the community and helped me tell your stories.