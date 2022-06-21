Nine Arizona college students and one Arizona State University publication recently received 2021 Mark of Excellence Awards in multiple media from the Society of Professional Journalists.

The society recognizes excellence in national collegiate work published or broadcast during 2021. 

Acknowledgements include:

-General News Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students

Winner: Mine spill of 2014 continues to devastate Sonoran communities years later - Clara Migoya, University of Arizona

-Sports Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students

Winner: Last chance Yuma: Thriving Arizona Western soccer program bonds a community - Amiliano Fragoso, Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication

-Best Independent Online Student Publication

Winner: The State Press - Staff, Arizona State University

-Feature Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students

Finalist: The drag show must go on: 4Some Revue adjusts to performing during pandemic - Alina Nelson, ASU Cronkite School of Journalism

-Editorial Cartooning

Winner: Cartoons - Reed Steiner, Arizona State University

-Radio In-Depth Reporting

Finalist: Pinal County farmer struggles to grow crops with less water - Emma VandenEinde, ASU Cronkite School of Journalism

-Radio Sports Reporting

Finalist: ‘You’re it!’ Local parkour athlete plays, commentates competitive tag - Henry Greenstein, ASU Cronkite School of Journalism

-Television General News Reporting

Winner: Water pipeline - Katelyn Keenehan, ASU Cronkite School of Journalism

-Broadcast/Online Sports Videography

Winner: Rush: Jackson He - Drake Presto, Arizona State University

-Radio Feature

Winnner: Arizona’s RUF Nation puts Indigenous roots on display through combat athletics - David Montoya, ASU Walter Cronkite School of Journalism

Tags

Load comments