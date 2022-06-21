Journalism students take national awards Eastern Arizona Courier Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nine Arizona college students and one Arizona State University publication recently received 2021 Mark of Excellence Awards in multiple media from the Society of Professional Journalists.The society recognizes excellence in national collegiate work published or broadcast during 2021. Acknowledgements include:-General News Reporting (Large) 10,000+ StudentsWinner: Mine spill of 2014 continues to devastate Sonoran communities years later - Clara Migoya, University of Arizona-Sports Writing (Large) 10,000+ StudentsWinner: Last chance Yuma: Thriving Arizona Western soccer program bonds a community - Amiliano Fragoso, Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication-Best Independent Online Student PublicationWinner: The State Press - Staff, Arizona State University-Feature Photography (Large) 10,000+ StudentsFinalist: The drag show must go on: 4Some Revue adjusts to performing during pandemic - Alina Nelson, ASU Cronkite School of Journalism-Editorial CartooningWinner: Cartoons - Reed Steiner, Arizona State University-Radio In-Depth ReportingFinalist: Pinal County farmer struggles to grow crops with less water - Emma VandenEinde, ASU Cronkite School of Journalism-Radio Sports ReportingFinalist: ‘You’re it!’ Local parkour athlete plays, commentates competitive tag - Henry Greenstein, ASU Cronkite School of Journalism-Television General News ReportingWinner: Water pipeline - Katelyn Keenehan, ASU Cronkite School of Journalism-Broadcast/Online Sports VideographyWinner: Rush: Jackson He - Drake Presto, Arizona State University-Radio FeatureWinnner: Arizona’s RUF Nation puts Indigenous roots on display through combat athletics - David Montoya, ASU Walter Cronkite School of Journalism Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Student Arizona State University Sport Telecommunications Reporting Finalist Asu Cronkite School Of Journalism Press Athlete Load comments Most Popular From the Publisher: Here's where our newspapers are headed New managing editor takes charge of newsroom for Courier and Copper Era Desert mistletoe: Is this stuff killing our trees or does it have value? Father’s Day storm brings welcome precipitation Travels With Two Sisters: If you build it, they will come Birding, bird migration touched by drought Man dies after exchanging gunfire with officers Sustainability camp set for high schoolers Roper Lake: What it looks like, where it's going Inmate dies at Graham County Jail Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Eastern Arizona Courier Get the latest digital edition from the Copper Era You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists