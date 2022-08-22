Clifton Wastewater Treatment Plant

A view of the Clifton Wastewater Treatment Plant in 2016

The town of Clifton may be poised to operate its own wastewater treatment plant for the first time in roughly 35 years, the result of a land swap in the works with Freeport McMoRan Inc. (FMI), Town Manager Rudy Perez said last week. About a year and half ago, he said, the town received funding through a 50 percent forgivable loan through Arizona's Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA), contingent on entering into a long-term lease with FMI or the purchase or acquisition. of the wastewater treatment plant.

The town and FMI are undergoing negotiations to trade the currently inoperative wastewater treatment plant located at 780 S. Coronado Blvd. for two areas of town-owned land, a parcel on the corner of Riverside and U.S. Highway 191 adjacent to the San Francisco River, and a part of the old Clifton High School football field: Perez said FMI already owns roughly two-thirds of the second parcel.

