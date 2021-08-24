LeWane Roy Barney passed away Aug. 5, 2021 in Flagstaff, Arizona at the age of 64. He was born on April 13, 1957 in El Paso, Texas to Sylvia Dawn Rusk Dunsavage Barney and LeRoy Duane Barney. He was also welcomed by 4-year old half- brother, Billy and 1-year-old sister, Roene. Three years later the family gained little sister, Joni, via adoption.
The family moved often due to employment, living in Texas, New Mexico, Florida, Alabama and Arizona. He especially enjoyed being around cousins, aunts and uncles when they lived in Pomerene and Safford.
Easter weekend 1970, Sylvia and the three younger children were traveling to El Paso when just east of Lordsburg they had a one-car accident which took Sylvia's life. One year later, LeWane's dad married Edres Bryant Thompson, who came with a 9-year-old, Theron Thompson. They settled in Flagstaff where LeWane graduated from Flagstaff High School. He proudly served six years in the U.S. Navy, visiting many Asian countries. His specialized training was in diesel mechanics. Upon discharge, he enrolled in the mechanical engineering program at NAU—dropping out just two semesters shy of finishing.
He married Peggy Sweeney and they were raising daughter Cherie who passed away from a rare blood disease just shy of her sixth birthday. This was a great trial for them and they divorced in 1977. LeWane married Tanya Kozlova in 1999. Their daughters—Alisa born in 2006 and Alina in 2009, have been his pride and joy.
LeWane began acquiring rentals in the early 90's, eventually reaching 16 which he was managing until his death. Employment at ERIC Building Supply and Redi Plumbing enhanced his skills in construction, plumbing and general maintenance—being very beneficial as he later spent over 30 years managing his properties.
Boating, cooking , story-telling and visiting relatives gave him great enjoyment. He also liked to learn from and share information with peers and friends. He had a compassionate heart and enjoyed helping others.
LeWane was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Cherie, half-brother, Billy, and sister, Roene. He leaves to mourn, wife, Tanya, daughters Alisa and Alina, sister, Joni, half-sister, Jennifer McCormies, stepbrother, Theron Thompson (Maria), stepmother, Edres Barney. He will also be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Norvel Owens Mortuary 914 E. Route 66 Flagstaff, Arizona.