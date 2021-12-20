Now through Jan. 13, the Safford City-Graham County Library will host an art exhibit featuring “dream homes” from local middle and high schoolers as part of the NEA Big Read program.
An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read aims to broaden our understanding of the world, our communities and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. From September through December 2021, the Graham County NEA Big Read program focused on The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros.
As part of the program, students were asked to create a visual representation of their dream house, reflecting their own identity and dreams. Forty-three entries were received from Solomon Elementary School 7th grade, Mount Turnbull Academy, Bonita Schools 7th grade, and Safford High School, representing a wide variety of artistic styles.
Winners for the middle school level included Mikaela McClaine (First Place, Bonita Elementary), Aileen Olivarria (Second Place, Bonita Elementary) and Dayami Cordova (Third Place, Bonita Elementary). Winners in the high school level included Deauriauna Natsyn (First Place, Mt Turnbull Academy), Anaiya Hanchett (Second Place, Safford High School) and Zoey Tutor (Third Place, Safford High School).
The NEA Big Read — Graham County is presented in partnership with the Friends of the Safford Library, the Gila Valley Arts Council, the Order of the Eastern Star, Arcadia Chapter #9, the Graham County Schools Superintendent’s Office and The Graham County Chamber of Commerce.