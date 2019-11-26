Ask Elizabeth

Hey Elizabeth,
With the holidays approaching, I find that I get stressed out more easily because I want things to go smoothly, but it doesn’t always happen that way. I have been with this guy for 10 months, and this will be our first holiday together. I don’t want him to see that side of me. How do I keep from getting stressed out about the holidays?
Sincerely,
Home for the Holidays
Dear Home for the Holidays,
I know that most people expect perfection, especially around the holidays, but please understand, perfection isn’t in the food, or gifts, or decorations. Perfection is in the people around you, those who love you and wish to spend their holiday with you. I am sure that your boyfriend will still love you through the stress and chaos that surrounds the holidays. Stop expecting perfection, and embrace the little bumps that always occur. That’s life. Make new memories with your boyfriend and cherish every moment. Take a deep breath, step back, and just let go. Have fun, laugh, and enjoy the people around you. Happy holidays.
Dear Elizabeth,
I hate my job. I mean, not the work itself, but the people I work with. I am in my 50s, and I see these younger people come in and try to tell me how to do a job that I have been doing for nearly 15 years. I am “old school” and believe in taking pride in my work and having integrity in everything I do. I just don’t see it in this younger generation. They want things done quickly and not necessarily efficiently. I don’t know how to get through another work day without blowing my top. Any suggestions?
Sincerely,
Take This Job and Shove It!
Dear Take This Job and Shove It!
I can understand how frustrated you feel in your job. Your co-workers may not take pride in their own work, but as long as you do, that is all that matters. If you see someone doing something dangerous, and unsafe, then it is your duty to report it to a supervisor, or your local HR rep, before someone gets hurt or worse. All I can really tell you is just do what you do every day and never mind the others. You cannot change something that you have no control in. Eventually, things will catch up to them, and it will be their mess to clean up, not yours. In the meantime, just be patient, and do your job.
