Ask Elizabeth

Dear Elizabeth,
My wife and I are currently expecting our first child, due this coming summer, and I have to admit, I am terrified. I have no clue how to raise a child, and I am afraid that I am going to screw up my kid. My wife says I am being overly paranoid, but I don’t think that I am. We are in our 20s, and can barely keep a plant alive, let alone another human being. What do we do?
Nervous Dad
Dear Nervous Dad,
First of all, congratulations to you and your wife. Second, worrying about being a good parent is completely normal. If you were confident about it, then I would be worried.
Being a parent is one of the greatest jobs in the world, but also the hardest. Most of it is instinct, but don’t be afraid to ask questions or be willing to accept advice.
What I would suggest is to talk to your wife, and come up with what I call an “action plan.” Discuss homeschool versus public school, discuss discipline and what you expect from not only one another, but from your child. Lay out responsibilities and as always, compromise. Unfortunately, kids don’t come with instructions, and there isn’t an app for that. Have faith in yourself and in your wife. I am sure you will be fine. Good luck.
Dear Elizabeth,
I am a single woman, in my 30s, no kids, but have had a few serious relationships. My problem is that I seem to always get my heart broken. I am now not looking for any relationship, but still get really lonely. I don’t know what to do. I don’t trust anyone anymore and can’t seem to get past it. I am scared to death that I am going to grow old completely alone. Can you help?
Heartbroken and Lonely
Dear Heartbroken and Lonely,
You are in your 30s, no need to worry about growing old just yet. I understand that you have had your heart broken in the past, but living in the past is no way to find your future. Never be afraid to love and live life to the fullest. Caution is fine, everyone in this day and age should be cautious, but please don’t let caution turn into fear. Use your broken heart to strengthen you, and move into your future with a new purpose and positive attitude.
If you would like to write to Elizabeth for advice or questions, please feel free to do so at askelizabeth1560@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.
