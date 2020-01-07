Ask Elizabeth

Dear Elizabeth,
I have a family member who is very rude and sometimes mean. She says she is being honest, but in fact, she is just being hateful. She is very critical and negative about everything and it drives the rest of the family crazy, but especially me. She singles me out and goes out of her way to make me feel bad, then turns around and tells other people how much she loves me and thinks the world of me. How do I cope with this person?
Fed up with family
Dear Fed up with family,
Unfortunately there is nothing you can do about this family member and how they behave. What you can do is, distance yourself from this person and try to maintain your peace. If this person asks you why; be honest. There is a way to be an honest person without being mean or hateful. Choose your words wisely and with kindness, but don’t allow this person to dictate how you feel. Your mental health is important, so don’t allow your family member to destroy that.
Dear Elizabeth,
I have had a rough year, and am thankful that it is almost over. I have a long list of New Year’s resolutions, but I never seem to be able to follow through with them. How can I keep to my resolutions and have a better year than the last one?
New Year, new me
Dear New year, new me,
I honestly don’t believe resolutions work. Most are a set of unreasonable achievements, that most people never accomplish. My advice to you is to just start out by setting small goals that you know you can accomplish, and each time a goal is complete, move on to the next. Most importantly, go into the new year with a positive attitude. Do your best to be a better person than you were yesterday. Wake up every morning with the attitude that it will be a good day. Good luck and Happy New Year.
If you would like to write to Elizabeth for advice or questions, please feel free to do so at askelizabeth1560@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you!
DISCLAIMER: All e-mail addresses will be kept private and will not be published. All letters are strictly anonymous, and will not be disclosed to anyone other than Elizabeth and the Eastern Arizona Courier staff. Please send only appropriate letters asking for advice, any and all profanity will immediately get the letter blocked from the askelizabeth e-mail.