Dear Elizabeth,
I need advice on how to handle some issues I am having with my boyfriend, soon to be husband. He has a problem with not wanting to help with anything. He has become very lazy and always comes up with some excuse for why he can’t help. I have talked to him about it and he says he will “work” on changing, but it doesn’t seem to change. I am trying to not get too upset about this, but I do. I just would like help around the house when he is home. Can you please help me?
Upset and love,
AD
Dear AD,
Have you talked to him or demanded this of him? The key to any healthy relationship is communication and partnership. Explain to your boyfriend that you are feeling overwhelmed by the day-to-day chores. Suggest to him that doing things together (yes, even household chores) can be beneficial to your relationship, and it can bring the two of you closer. Don’t sound demanding because he will only shut down and ignore you. If you plan on marrying this man, then you must learn to communicate in a healthy, loving way.
Dear Elizabeth,
I have a question for you. I was wondering if you might have an answer. My question is: How do you deal with a girlfriend that is over-hyper and can sometimes be a little much for me to handle? I love her to the end of the Earth. So how would I explain to her that she needs to calm down sometimes? I’m looking forward to your response.
J.D
Dear J.D,
Sit down with your girlfriend and explain to her that sometimes you just need a little downtime. Being happy and hyper can be great, at the right time and place. On days when you are together, plan outdoor activities and help her burn some of that energy, and get some exercise at the same time. Try to help her to understand that being hyper is not necessarily a bad thing, but there is a time and a place for it. Good luck!
If you would like to write to Elizabeth for advice or questions, please feel free to do so at askelizabeth1560@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you!
