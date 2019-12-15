Dear Elizabeth,
I am ending a long marriage due to the fact that neither of us are happy. We fight all the time, and we are better off apart. That isn’t my problem. The problem is my children — I have three kids, and they are very angry over this divorce. They are blaming me and now they are being very difficult. They tell me to give them space and stay away, then call/text me a few weeks later, telling me that I am an absent parent, and if I wanted to be in their lives, then I would. It’s all so very confusing. All of my kids are in their 20s and are trying to control me and my life. They tell me that I need to change, and I need to be a better parent. I cry all the time and I feel so lost. I don’t know what to do.
Confused and Lost
Dear Confused and Lost
Your children are adults; it is no longer your job to parent them. You need to do what makes you happy and gives you peace. If ending your marriage and beginning a new life is what you need, then so be it. If they want to send you mixed messages and act like children, then it is your job to just walk away. I know that sounds harsh and hard, and I know that it will be heartbreaking because no mother wants to leave her children, but you need to do what is best for your peace of mind and sanity. Concentrate on you, it's your time to do that.
Dear Elizabeth,
This past summer, I lost my mom very suddenly. It was heartbreaking for our whole family. Being her oldest child, it was up to me to make funeral plans and deal with her estate, which was hard, but it got done. Now, with Christmas so close, I find myself getting depressed and so sad. I cry a lot and I am just not into Christmas this year. I am going through the motions for the sake of my kids, but deep down, I am really not feeling it. How do I get my Christmas spirit back?
Feeling Grinchy
Dear Feeling Grinchy,
I am very sorry for the loss of your mom. I know that after the death of a loved one, the holidays can seem hard, and sometimes pointless. I promise you, it will get better. You’re allowed to cry and be emotional, you’re allowed to act and feel “grinchy.”
One way to cope is to talk about her. Maybe have everyone go around the Christmas dinner table and speak of a favorite memory of her, or set an empty chair at the table for her. Let everyone know that she is missed and will never be forgotten. You will always feel that pang of loss, but with every year, that feeling stings a little less.
