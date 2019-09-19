Jonathan Mark Allen, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, was born Sept. 4, 2019, at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, to parents Conner Allen and Kimberly Allen (Wilson).
Submit birth announcements to: editor@eacourier.com
