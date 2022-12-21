My first memory of the mention of “black hills” was told to me by my mother as I paged through an album of photos from her and my father’s honeymoon.
They’d taken a Honda motorcycle on a ride across the West, stopping at places like the Corn Palace, with its annual facade of changing grains, and coughing up money for ice water in the hot summer prairies. Their pictures were of the more well-known Black Hills of South Dakota, but on an exploratory drive one late fall weekend in Safford I discovered another Black Hills, this one unique to Arizona. On the lookout for fire agate, I trekked through the designated rockhounding area — the areas is managed by the BLM — finding bits of the opalescent stone.
On a whim one Sunday, I decided to return from a newspaper assignment via the Black Hills Back Sunny yellow flowers popped bright against the muted colors of the author’s day trip through the Black Hills Back Country Byway, a 21-mile stretch of dirt road originally chipped out by jailbirds around 1914, and accessed both directions from U.S. Highway 191. Just outside of Clifton, I hung a right onto the byway.
In the distance, the Morenci mine looked like a sand painting, something one might find in the bottom of a jar at a garage sale, artificial, stratified, uniform. As I slowed for some washboards, the jet flash of a raven dipped into a canyon. Ocotillo wavered skyward, leafless. Piles of coal-colored cinders — perhaps this road’s namesake — broke through grass and shrubs like scabs. From my open driver’s side window, I saw the last lingering wildflowers — asters and coral beans, along with goldenrod already gone to seed. There were several folks enjoying the weekend, staking claim in roadside campgrounds, but as I proceeded down the road traffic was almost non-existent. (As a note to future travelers, this is a fair-weather road that is minimally maintained. All-wheel or four-wheel drive is helpful, and necessary to explore any side roads).
Before I crossed the 103-year-old Old Safford Bridge, I nosed my car down to a picnic area, where a large Black Angus bull lay contently in the shade. Despite its age, the bridge had been well maintained, and provided a view of the Gila River running beneath.
Toothed leaves of algerita, a barberry, rose in clumps from the roadside. An orb of mistletoe, Grinch green, appeared to hover in the branches of oak tree. In areas of the byway, grass trailed down the middle of the road.
As I gained elevation, the rough, crosshatched bark of alligator juniper stood by thick whips of bear grass.
I passed the Menges Ranch, then the Allred’s, aching to be horseback in this big country. Across the hillsides in evenly spaced horizontal swaths were old stone irrigation ditches, telltale remnants of earlier cultures.
Below me, late summer algae covered a stock pond. I passed no-trespassing signs made with nothing more than tin, spray paint and stencils, and thickets upon thickets of prickly pear studded with needles, swollen from long rains in the summer. A nest in the Y of a little cholla seemed a safe place to hatch a clutch of eggs: I used to watch our barn cat sit underneath such a nest where a cactus wren had taken up residence. Every single fledgling made it out alive.
In a copse of pale green palo verdes and mesquite still holding on to red and yellow striped beans, a wall tent was set up in a pullout. A truck and empty trailer made me think they were hopeful hunters.
In the distance, a vehicle left a blur of dust on the landscape.
The road climbs, winds, descends.
It’s a driving meditation I’m pulled from when I come upon a hive of smiling UTVers out for the weekend, radios cranked and cans in hand.
I realized nearly two hours had passed as I pulled back onto the blacktop near Milepost 139 and turned toward Safford.
While the summer offers river rafters a chance at the river and off-roaders can wind past the beaten path, I found the route a beautiful option for the curious, unhurried observer.