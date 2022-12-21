IMG_1063.JPG

Travelers headed from Clifton to Safford might also catch this view of the Morenci mine on their journey along the Black Hills Back Country Byway.

My first memory of the mention of “black hills” was told to me by my mother as I paged through an album of photos from her and my father’s honeymoon.

They’d taken a Honda motorcycle on a ride across the West, stopping at places like the Corn Palace, with its annual facade of changing grains, and coughing up money for ice water in the hot summer prairies. Their pictures were of the more well-known Black Hills of South Dakota, but on an exploratory drive one late fall weekend in Safford I discovered another Black Hills, this one unique to Arizona. On the lookout for fire agate, I trekked through the designated rockhounding area — the areas is managed by the BLM — finding bits of the opalescent stone.

Sunny yellow flowers popped bright against the muted colors of the author’s day trip through the Black Hills Back Country Byway.
A stop at the Old Safford Bridge, part of the Black Hills Back Country Byway, is a perfect photo op.
The landscape along the Black Hills Back Country Byway can be read in layers of texture and color.
Prickly pear, plump from a healthy monsoon season.
The feathery tips of cured summer grasses wave, a ranch on the Black Hills Back Country Byway nestled in a valley behind them.

