Despite taking numerous trips up Mount Graham this summer, it wasn’t until Saturday I found myself nosing down a dirt driveway toward Angle Orchard, following signs on a sandwich board perched beside Swift Trail.
While it would be easy to drop into Safford’s Thriftee grocery for some local Angle apples, I wanted the whole pick-and-pay experience. I couldn’t remember the last time I’d been in an orchard, either.
A mile of dirt road opened up to a parking area and a dark-green apple barn/gift shop. A cluster of folks stood on a concrete slab in front of the building, including orchard owner Paul Larson, great-grandson of the original orchard tenders, Andrew Preston Angle and his wife, Viola. Tucked into a 10-acre strip of land in the Coronado National Forest, Angle Orchard exists — and has now, for 100 years — simply because there are rare thermals, making for the warm days and cold nights apples require.
Larson has an easy smile and firm handshake. He welcomed me to stroll through the orchard and told me the Golden Delicious apples were real gems.
Having moved to Arizona from Washington State, where the variety of apples is mind-boggling, I found it somewhat comforting that Angle Orchard had a whittled-down selection.
That’s not to say there isn’t variety: An orchard map in the apple barn directs pickers toward specific varieties, and in front of each cluster of like trees, white-painted steel signs announced varieties on their respective landscapes: I found my way through cleverly named Gala Bend, Blushing Butte and Andrew Avenue as I set out to find my perfect fruit.
It was just before noon on a partly-cloudy day, and besides myself, a few dedicated Labor Day weekend pickers scattered through the orchard. After spending an hour amongst the trees, I noticed the number of pickers had increased substantially.
Jennifer Larson, Paul’s wife, told me they usually have 5,000 or 6,000 visitors during a season. Most are tourists from Tucson.
The vinegar smell of windfall apples brought me back to my grandmother’s orchard in Minnesota, to summers of gleaning from abandoned homesteads and neighbor’s backyards. My siblings and I picked in 5-gallon buckets, like the ones available for use at the Angle apple barn.
I learned to peel apples with a knife as a child. Cutting them in half around the middle, I marveled at the star-shape inside. My father, a logger, always put an apple in his ammo-can lunch box and ate it, stem to seeds, in the woods.
My mother’s homemade apple pie filling was canned in quart jars, and later, in the deep-freeze of winter, homemade apple pies would often round out a dinner of venison and potatoes.
Despite the prolific mounds of windfalls around me, there was an absence of bees, although Jennifer said last year was a different story.
A weed whip whined in the distance, and a young boy drove a golf cart of empty buckets through the orchard, asking a couple buried from the waist up in apple branches if they needed anything.
I had my eye on a variety called Arkansas Black. The deep red-purple skins of this heritage variety shone to a black-cherry colored gloss after I wiped the bloom (the frosty looking wax the apple produces to protect itself) on my skirt.
Not quite ripe, a taste told me, but bright and crisp.
I filled my Angle Orchard tote bag ($3) with what ended up being 5 pounds of apples.
My grand total was $8. It almost didn’t feel fair to have derived so much pleasure for so little cost. I’d happily lost an hour traipsing long lines of dormant peach trees, arching apple boughs, a stream washing past below the curve of the orchard, just out of sight.
Yes, I ate an apple under the collective canopies around me, apples knobby in the bag slung over my shoulder. And when I stopped at a turnaround just shy of the orchard driveway on my way back to Swift Trail, I decided I really must try another.