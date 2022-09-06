ANCESTORS.JPG

Graham County's own Johnny Appleseeds, Andrew Preston Angle and Viola Angle, are the visionaries who cultivated the orchard initially.

 PHOTO LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/EA COURIER
Jennifer Larson, right, chats with a customer. She said when she married her husband, Paul, she didn't know that she would be in the orchard business. The Larsons took over Angle Orchard in 2018.

Despite taking numerous trips up Mount Graham this summer, it wasn’t until Saturday  I found myself nosing down a dirt driveway toward Angle Orchard, following signs on a sandwich board perched beside Swift Trail.

While it would be easy to drop into Safford’s Thriftee grocery for some local Angle apples, I wanted the whole pick-and-pay experience. I couldn’t remember the last time I’d been in an orchard, either.

At Angle Orchard, a roll of brown paper in the apple barn/gift shop alerts pickers to what's ripe. At the left, an orchard map helps folks locate their choices.
Just under 7.5 miles up Swift Trail/U.S. Highway 366, Angle Orchard is a century-old, family-owned apple and peach orchard.
A group of visitors begins the U-pick process at Angle Orchard. There is no charge to enter the orchard.
Jennifer Larson, who is married to a great-grandson of Angle Orchard's founder, was easy to talk to and a gracious presence at the apple barn during the author's recent visit.
Visitors were welcome to enter a raffle for a quilt made from Angle Orchard T-shirts.
Golden Delicious apples glowed in the early afternoon light at Angle Orchard.
Overlooked by most, it took the author a great deal of restraint not to gather the windfalls for applesauce.
A sign in the apple barn subtly reminds visitors that the orchard is a century old. In the bushel basket, an array of merchandise awaits the curious.
Paul Larson was recently interviewed for Arizona Highways magazine. Here, the latest issue graces a platter below a board displaying prices for Angle Orchard merchandise.
A Ford tractor hitched to a wagon full of buckets sits in a bay in Angle Orchard.
The Angle Orchard guestbook is worth a sign, and a read.
The juxtaposition of verdant branches loaded with fruit against a backdrop of hills of rock and scrub feel surreal in Angle Orchard.

