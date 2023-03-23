IMG_1444.jpeg

Located on one of the first left turns off the Dragoon exit on Interstate 10, the Triangle T Guest Ranch is a throwback to simpler times.

No matter where I move, or what I do, if I ever need an escape from the hardships of reality, you’ll find me at the Triangle T Guest Ranch.

You’ve probably passed the Dragoon exit many times on your way to Tucson or Phoenix. It’s one of those many exits in the middle of nowhere that you always wonder where it leads.

The Triangle T Guest Ranch sits amid the Texas Canyon, an area easily identifiable by its vast array of scattered boulders
The casitas at the Triangle T are cozy, quiet and adorned with interesting decorations.
The boulders of the Texas Canyon dominate the surrounding mountains and fields for miles. They are tall and make for perfect climbing walls.
The Rock Saloon gets its name from the fact that the establishment was built around a gigantic boulder that sits adjacent.
The Rock Saloon offers a large open floor, complete with a corner stage. The walls are covered in Western decor as well as playing cards marked with names of past outlaws and frontiersmen.
Spectacular views abound in the areas surrounding Triangle T Guest Ranch.

