No matter where I move, or what I do, if I ever need an escape from the hardships of reality, you’ll find me at the Triangle T Guest Ranch.
You’ve probably passed the Dragoon exit many times on your way to Tucson or Phoenix. It’s one of those many exits in the middle of nowhere that you always wonder where it leads.
Dragoon holds significance with its beautiful hiking trails and Native American history, but there is no place quite like the Triangle T. Located on one of the first left turns off the Dragoon exit, the guest ranch sits amidst the Texas Canyon, an area easily identifiable by its vast array of scattered boulders.They dominate the surrounding mountains and fields for miles. They are tall and make for perfect climbing walls.
The casitas at the Triangle T are cozy, quiet and adorned with interesting decorations. Despite these accommodations, I usually end up spending all of my time exploring the endless rock forest, and getting lost in nostalgia. I’ve been there in the past a handful of times, but I recently had the opportunity to return after about 10 years. I parked my RV next to one of many towering boulders, and the first thing my mates and I did was scramble up the side to get an aerial view.
The casitas sit among one of the most beautiful panoramic views I’ve seen. People walked the dirt roads fully adorned in Wild West cowboy attire. Up the road sat the ranch’s own The Rock Saloon, where more western folk were preparing the meat to be eaten that night. The scene was complete with horse stables in the back.
The entire ranch is surrounded by the towering boulders, which themselves are surrounded by beautiful mountains. You are fully enclosed from the rest of the world. It’s what the Flintstones would consider New York City. The only thing that makes you remember you’re even on Earth is the nearby I-10. The casitas offer the right amount of comfort while maintaining a very rustic look. Some even have movie posters signed by actors. They are arranged like an old village around the bar. The RV spots have full electricity, and the dry campgrounds can fit a couple vehicles, while also having fire pits. They sit encompassed in the rocks.
Situated behind the bar are a swimming pool and seasonal hot tub, a couple bathrooms, and even a shower. Both breakfast and dinner are served, but The Rock Saloon is only open to guests.
No matter where you stay, you’ll experience a place so isolated that it makes the perfect spot for personal reflection and a night so dark that the Milky Way actually looks like milk. The stillness of the rocks reflects the silence in the air, only to be occasionally interrupted by coyotes in the distance.
The ranch also offers horse tours. You can either rent one or bring your own and ride through landscape of boulders coupled with vast open fields of that area's signature yellow dead grass. Unlike most places you go hiking, here you are able to explore the area off trail. Many of the footpaths are mainly for horses, so the environment becomes your sandbox.
My group set out on an expedition through the rocks to try to find a wildlife underpass that passes beneath the highway, but after hours of getting sidetracked by rock climbing we got completely lost. It was hard to know which direction to go owing to the maze of boulders.
We chose the perfect day to get lost. Even though the sun was beaming down through the clear, blue sky, an early spring breeze kept us cool. Eventually, after turning up all the way back at the entrance road, we managed to make it back. At no point was my attention distracted from the gorgeous views, and I wished I could traverse the wilderness on horseback.
We made it just in time to make our reservation for The Rock Bar. I was surprised that the place was even open, but I had been waiting about 10 years to try their ribs again. We luckily ordered at just the right moment to get the last full rack, harvested locally and hand seasoned, mesquite cooked, and topped with their signature barbecue sauce.
With the meat falling off the bone in one hand, and a pint of the homemade Triangle T beer in the other, I felt fortunate to not be shivering in a sleeping bag next to a tiny pot of boiling water, under nothing but a thin tent. I instead reminisced about times I had visited the ranch before. The bar offers a large open floor, complete with a corner stage. The walls are covered in more western decor as well as playing cards marked with names of past outlaws and frontiersmen.
Unfortunately, the saloon has had to slow down business due to its remoteness. The stage used to see many many country and rock music artists pass through every couple weeks. There was a famous magician there, too, who used the cards on the walls for his tricks. It's the only place I've ever been to where people square dance just for the pure fun of it.
I guess you get a similar scene in Tombstone, but the Triangle T is different because it isn't full of paid actors, just genuine Southwestern cowboy spirits. The Rock Saloon gets its name from the fact that the whole bar was built around a gigantic boulder that sits behind the bar.
I was lucky enough to speak with the owner, Don, about some of the history of the place. Because it’s been around since 1922, it’s almost like a time capsule. Some of the rocks surrounding the ranch have rebar sticking out of them, which is where machine guns were mounted to keep prisoners in line. During World War II, the ranch was a prison camp for Japanese diplomats. Interestingly, among those diplomats, one of them was a spy who helped coordinate kamikaze attacks at Pearl Harbor.
The ranch is also known for being the filming location for both “3:10 to Yuma” films. There is a house in the back which is so old that the original filmmakers in 1957 were just as curious as Don as to when the thing was built. Turns out, it doubled as the prison camp’s armory.
The ranch has remained virtually unchanged since its original construction. If you get a chance, definitely visit their website to learn even more rich history, and upcoming events they host. The Triangle T will always have a special place in my heart. It’s a rare place where time is slowed down so that you can focus on what matters to you.