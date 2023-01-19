IMG_1602.jpg

The main showroom area of Germaine's Emporium in Duncan formerly housed an auto dealership.

The first thing you notice when you pull up to Germaine’s Emporium in downtown Duncan is something that looks like an abandoned wooden building on the side with a rusted flatbed truck overgrown with weeds in front. Next door, signage on the business’ main building warns a certain lack of tidiness is to be expected:

“COME ON IN,” it says in big caps. “Where the lookin’ and the dust are always…FREE!”

IMG_1692.jpg

The Germaines have conceded the battle against dust and graciously allow customers to take it off their hands at no extra charge.
IMG_1703.jpg

Mountains of old-time curiosities await visitors at Germaine's Emporium. 
IMG_1688.jpg

Although the grounds and buildings surrounding Germaine's Emporium were always intended to appear rustic, time and nature have been winning out.
IMG_1612.jpg

A precariously perched vintage dollhouse inside Germaine's Emporium. 
20230107_140153.jpg

Quentin Germaine holds a ruler intended to demonstrate the roominess of a new Chevy Impala.

