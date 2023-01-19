The first thing you notice when you pull up to Germaine’s Emporium in downtown Duncan is something that looks like an abandoned wooden building on the side with a rusted flatbed truck overgrown with weeds in front. Next door, signage on the business’ main building warns a certain lack of tidiness is to be expected:
“COME ON IN,” it says in big caps. “Where the lookin’ and the dust are always…FREE!”
That abandoned building to the side, in fact, has a name. Owners Quentin and Carol Germaine call it the Granny Hawkins room. Originally a granary, it’s the last of five old chicken coops built by a resident of Duncan. Two-by-four scrap ends hold everything together, and within you will find old farmhouse items for sale that Carol categorizes as “country primitive.” You'll see a sign inside the main building that invites you to ask to see it.
At first blush, the vast assortment of antiquities and collectibles seems haphazardly stacked, draped and stashed, but Carol has a place for everything, even if sorting is not her favorite thing to do. Quentin is the collector, she said, and she is the curator. Her favorite part is the picking, but she doesn’t do it as often as she used to. At one time she and Quentin had grand ambitions for the store, but time and infirmities have slowed both of them down. Quentin's original dream had been to build a tiny western town for visitors to discover treasures they'd found.
When I entered Germaine’s Emporium, I was first struck by how modern pop music piped into the room, clanging against the rustic feel of the space. I was also nervous about inadvertently knocking something over, a fear echoed by another customer I later encountered who witnessed my chagrin at having knocked over a metal dollhouse. Not breakable, but so very loud.
No one came running at the sound. In fact, each time I visited Germaine’s Emporium, I was left blessedly alone to explore. Carol occasionally emerged to put something away, and Quentin tooled away on his leather creations in a back room, which made me worry that they wouldn’t want to talk. But when I asked for a tour, Carol warmly walked me through, and I felt like I was on an educational tour of an Old West ghost town.
Each of the rooms and buildings has a name and category. For example, Lonesome Dove, a building out back, holds western antiques and clothing. I was delighted to find a sparkly turquoise shirt in my size for a reasonable price. Other rooms include Carlisle’s, Buffalo Sisters, Chances Are and others, all with specific themes. Every building and room is there, Carol said, because "everybody has their flavor." Over the years as they accumulated treasures, Carol would ask for a room and Quentin would build it.
The main building used to be home to the Allred's Chevrolet dealership, better known as the Nite and Day Garage, a once-booming enterprise which, according to Carol Germaine, "shut down in 1973 when the I-10 came through. Before that, it was a blacksmith shop owned by the Allreds. The whole back of the shop was open, with a car wash in back and floor-to-ceiling windows in the front.”
Now, the original roll top door has been replaced by two sets of doors. The inner entry doors, Carol explained, came from the Ash Peak store. Quentin's father, Edward R. Germaine, bought it in 1976 and turned it into Germaine's Feed and Tackle. At one time, chickens roamed free inside the store. Only one thing remains of the car dealership: a ruler that was made to show the 54-inch height of a sport model Impala.
The Germaines will tell you where the wood for building came from (Quentin went all over the area and tore down old buildings and sheds that people no longer wanted) and what the different phases of the business looked like over the years. The main building was built in 1927 to house blacksmithing, owned by the Allreds who thereafter made it the car dealership. The shop was on the market four years before Quentin and Carol bought it in 1989. Quentin was in the military at the time and was granted a hardship discharge because his father was deaf and unable to run the store, and he needed to have income. The couple named the business Germaine’s Emporium “because we’re a little bit of everything, you know, not just feed and tackle,” Carol said.
My husband and I found a little bit of everything to take home: Holly Hobbie fabric, a ceramic thimble with a cat on it, silver servers, kitschy salt and pepper shakers, and one Bakelite pie crust cutter that I had to pry from the grip of a cobweb that was strong enough to give an audible tearing sound. No spiders, though.
Germaine’s Emporium sits alongside the highway that used to be the main thoroughfare for folks traveling east and west. Its lonely look reflects the interstate's debilitating impact on local commerce, but like a half-buried treasure chest, it's worthy of excavation and examination.