IMG_1107.jpeg

The waters of Owl Creek.

Imagine standing atop a high canyon. There's a raging river below, shrouded with a blanket of treetops. Your eyes follow the canyon down, and you observe how the natural expressway of rock continues into the horizon, complemented by an enthralling sunset.

Welcome to Owl Creek. Surrounded by the Black Hills, it is the perfect spot for a weekend camping trip.

IMG_1119.jpeg

The wooded areas along Owl Creek are frequently a tangle.
IMG_1144.jpeg

Treetops shield Owl Creek from view at the top of the canyon.
IMG_1131.jpeg

Canyon walls envelope Owl Creek as it cuts through a long and narrow crevasse.

Tags

Load comments