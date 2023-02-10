McInery's Tunnel entrance

The entrance to McInery's Tunnel in Mount Graham.

Long-time residents of Safford may remember the story of Thomas McInery, the man who tried to dig through Mount Graham in the early 1900s.

With promises of water and gold, he pitched the idea to investors back East and hired a crew to drill through the rocks. Everyone thought his plan was ludicrous, but little did they know he was the one laughing when the stock money went directly into his wallet. Once suspicions arose about his scheme, he fled town, leaving the tunnel and its “riches” behind.

Shingle Mills

This gate marked “Shingle Mills” takes you on Forest Road 681, which requires a high clearance vehicle.
Tunnel

A visit to McInery's Tunnel in many ways is an incursion into the bowels of Mount Graham.
Tunnel opening

McInery's unfinished tunnel leads to a narrow opening on the opposite end.

