Long-time residents of Safford may remember the story of Thomas McInery, the man who tried to dig through Mount Graham in the early 1900s.
With promises of water and gold, he pitched the idea to investors back East and hired a crew to drill through the rocks. Everyone thought his plan was ludicrous, but little did they know he was the one laughing when the stock money went directly into his wallet. Once suspicions arose about his scheme, he fled town, leaving the tunnel and its “riches” behind.
McInery Tunnel is still very much accessible if you are ready for a couple miles of rocky stairsteps. Start by passing the Pima fairgrounds and after about a half mile there will be a left turn that says McEnary Road. It’s so remote that it doesn't even show up on Apple maps, so you have to look out for the red sign.
After a while you will go through a gate that says “Shingle Mills,” be sure to close the gate. This takes you on Forrest Road 681, which requires a high clearance vehicle to be able to clear the unkept road.
You'll want to stay on this path until you reach the tunnel, and I recommend parking after the second gate.
As I started up the trail, it amazed me how even in the winter, the relentless Arizona sun is still prominent. I thought it would be a brisk morning so I wore a heavy coat, only to be drenched in sweat only about 10 minutes in. It also didn't help that I didn't have enough water, so my resources depleted quickly. However, during some rest breaks, I spent the time admiring the natural beauty of our low desert landscape. This was my first time looking at Mount Graham from the Pima side. Maybe it's because you are closer, but you can see so much detail in the rock formations and forested areas. The view behind you is equally as mesmerizing, displaying flowing yellow hills of shrubs coupled with tall desolate mesas. Observing the Gila Valley resting on the horizon makes you realize how small we are on this Earth.
After walking the long historic road, I came upon the tunnel, tucked away behind a ridgeline and a mesquite tree making it invisible from the ground. I stood in front of the entrance and stared as far as I could into the ominous chasm that seemed to extend forever. It was surreal to be standing in front of Mount Graham and seeing what was inside of it. It was almost like giving it an X-ray.
The tunnel starts off being about 9 feet in length and 11 feet in height, but narrows to less than your wingspan as you venture in. I was alone and hesitated to take the first steps in but knew I couldn't turn back. I imagined what went through the minds of the workers who were contracted to spend all day drilling into a mountain. I would be in constant fear of the ceiling deciding it wanted to cave in.
The first encounter I had was a swarm of flies. There were hundreds of them flying off the walls. I started shrieking as I thought they were bees. Once they settled down, I stood still and listened to my screams echo all the way down the darkness. Although I was relieved that I didn't have to be chased back down the mountain by an angry hive, that feeling was quickly crushed, as with every step I would lose more and more daylight. All I could hear was the faint echoes of water dripping. A rich, earthy smell filled the air. I couldn't help but think something in there was waiting for me in the darkness. I became terrified when a dark figure stood before me, only to realize I had reached the end and I was creeping up on my own shadow.
The mouth was only about a fist-sized hole in the distance. The walls are small enough to be able to reach out and touch on all sides. I wondered if McInery stood in the same spot and looked into the distant sunlight and ever believed he would be able to do it. He was right about one thing: There’s a lot of water in there. It slowly seeps through cracks in the walls and forms into puddles alongside the muddy path. The tunnel has existed for so long that stalagmites are beginning to form along the narrow walls, slowly turning it into a more natural cave.
Before I left, I made sure to find a crack to put a penny in, as have many visitors in the past since it became abandoned. In a very literal sense all I could focus on was getting closer to the bright light at the end of the tunnel. I was not going to miss the mud or the flies. Having sunlight and an open view were things I was grateful to have back.
It was a unique experience to explore the mountain inside and out. McInery Tunnel is a small piece of Mount Graham’s rich history, but might be the one with the most notorious origin. At least he made a good place to hide.