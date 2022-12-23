Skillful pruning is essential to quality fruit production

The best time to prune most fruit trees is when the tree is completely dormant.

Pruning fruit trees is an essential part of tree health and the production of quality fruit. A healthy tree is better able to resist the damage done by drought, weather, insects and disease. Pruning also helps to develop structure that enables the tree to bear the weight of a heavy crop, as well as to set fruit. Some trees tend to bear in alternate years, this can be alleviated with careful pruning.

So when is the best time to prune? Just about any time is OK, but some times are better than others. The best time for most fruit trees is when the tree is completely dormant. In some cases, such as peach or nectarine, it is better to wait until the coldest weather has passed, as cut ends can be damaged by a sudden cold snap. Judicious summer pruning can promote even ripening of fruit and at the same time, have some dwarfing effect.

For a clean cut when pruning, any loppers or clippers you are using should be the bypass type.

