Aaron Burk | Gila Valley's Most Influential 2023

Aaron Burk recalls a sign that hung on his grandmother’s wall. It read, “No one cares how much you know until they know how much you care.”
He said that adage has guided him many times in his life, whether he was acting as a husband, a parent, a community member, a teacher or, most recently, as an educational administrator.
“If what we do isn’t motivated by helping other people, there’s no reason to do it,” he said. “I almost feel emotional talking about it.”
Burk is the dean of STEM and allied health at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher. He started in that position in July 2022, after seven years on campus as a biology instructor. Prior to that, he taught biology at EAC’s Gila Pueblo Campus in Globe, his hometown.
He and wife, MacKenzie, make their home in Pima, where they are raising seven children, five girls and two boys, ranging in age from 5 to 15.
Allied health is one of EAC’s signature programs, with 47 different degree paths, including the state’s No. 1 ranked nursing program. Last August, EAC launched the first cohort for its new radiologic technologist program. The college opened a radiologic lab with a standard X-ray machine acquired with the help of Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. Burk said the school has since ordered three other pieces of equipment for the lab: a C-arm X-ray machine, which is a device used frequently in emergency medicine to check for broken arms and such; a mobile X-ray cart, and a mammography machine. Burk said the additional equipment should be in place so that the first cohort can receive training on it before they graduate in May 2024.
“We’re trying to build programs everywhere to meet all the needs,” Burk said, “but in the area of radiologic technology, we’re also working on developing a CT class and then also a mammography class. We’ll be the only public institution in the state that offers a mammography certification. So the only other one in the state right now is a private institution, Pima Medical Institute.”
Before Burk decided to become a biology teacher, he wanted to become a dermatologist. He said he changed his mind during the last semester of his undergraduate studies in biology at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
“I had this feeling like the education process was not always as strong as it should be, especially in rural areas,” he said. “And I was like, I don’t want to be a doctor. I want to teach. And so I started teaching, but I certainly never lost my passion for healthcare.”
That passion for healthcare was fed during years Burk served as an emergency medicine technician with the Pima Fire Department. It has multiplied during his time as dean.
“This position, with the opportunity to work with the sciences and math and allied health, opened up all these opportunities beyond having such a great team here at the college,” he said. “The community partners that we have really make a huge difference.”
Burk said the college is continually assessing its offerings in allied health.
“We constantly are evaluating our pass rates,” he said. “We’re evaluating our cohort sizes. We work with the clinical partners very closely to determine their satisfaction and their needs. We have advisory committee meetings, and we have these clinical partners all over the state and even into New Mexico. They come here; they meet with us and especially our clinical coordinator. She actually goes to each site and visits to make sure that even in our clinical settings, one, we’re meeting the needs of the clinic, and two, that the clinic is meeting the needs of our students and their education.”
Burk said his No. 1 goal for EAC’s allied health programs is “to turn out really good, competent providers that can go into the workforce ready to make a difference and start their careers. I want them to meet the needs of this community or whatever community they end up in or return to. I want them to be able to take not only medical knowledge and skill, but I want them to take back this whole, developed citizen wherever they go.”