Alexander “Xander” Webb | Gila Valley's Most Influential Youth 2023

Alexander “Xander” Webb’s YouTube videos have more than 700,000 views. He appears in 15- and 30-second Arizona Department of Health Services public service announcements extolling the virtues of staying away from vaping.
He acknowledged some fellow students have been negative but most of his friends have been supportive of the video. One friend said he didn’t realize the problem was as serious as it is in the county — “that kids are partying and not thinking about the consequences.”
“That is so harmful. I like to think I’m able to help at least one person.”
Webb embraces hard work and giving back to others. A junior at Safford High School, he not only plays soccer, he volunteers to teach others how to play the sport he loves. He also works as a cook and busboy at El Charro restaurant.
His involvement in the state health department video started when Toni Palomino, of the Graham County Health Department and a family friend, approached him to help with the project. Webb explained he was interested in learning more about what is going on in the county with vaping and other substance abuse by young people and decided he wanted to help.
In the video for the state’s “Unvape Generation” campaign, Webb is shown playing soccer and explaining how vaping would make that fun physical activity difficult to do.
But Webb’s involvement in the campaign extends beyond the video. He also goes into grade schools to talk to the younger kids about the dangers of substance abuse.
“We’re trying to keep vaping and illegal substances out of the hands of kids,” he said.
A soccer player since the age of 5, Webb also helps coach and train young players as well as being a goalkeeper and referee.
Webb’s favorite subject in school is history.
“I like learning about American and world history … our past and where we came from and how things have changed,” he said.
He’s exploring various colleges to attend after he graduates from high school, with plans to become either a lawyer or a psychologist.
The latter career aspiration sums up her son, said his mother, Michelle Webb.
“He’s considered it for several years now,” she recalled, “and when I first asked him why, he said, ‘Because I want to help people.’
“He’s just a good person,” she continued. “He participated when asked to be an example of not using drugs and drinking. It can be difficult to stand out. He did get some flack.”
She also commended her son for sharing his passion for soccer, volunteering to help young kids learn the fundamentals of the game — to learn to play and to be a better person. That’s an involvement he wants to continue into adulthood, she said.
“He wants to come back to the Valley to help kids in the future.”
Giving of himself is something he likely learned at home by example, she said, noting that her husband is a firefighter and paramedic. “But a lot of it is just his personality.”
When Xander’s grandfather was very sick, Michelle Webb said her son was willing to help with his care.
“Not many 16-year-olds are wanting to do that,” she observed. “And he did it with such compassion. My mother-in-law said he was so gentle and compassionate.” Webb’s “Unvape Generation” video can be seen at https://youtu.be/W1Uf29bz2j0.