Bekki Mattice | Gila Valley's Most Influential 2023

Bekki Mattice wears many hats as she continues her 35-year career supporting special-needs children at Dan Hinton School in Pima.
As the school’s business manager and transportation director, Mattice arrives at school at 6 a.m. to check in with bus drivers and ensure routes are clear for student pick-ups. By 7:30, she’s working on payroll, expenses and audit items. She’ll work in the front office answering phones if the secretary is away. At least once a week she works with the office staff to take a child home during school.
The school is centered on educating special-needs children, and each child is picked up at their doorstep. Mattice ensures that takes place safely. If a parent keeps a child home, she notifies the drivers.
Mattice is a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Pima High School. She’s married, has five daughters and many grandchildren. She displays pictures of her family in her office, located in the center of the school. It’s her command center for daily activities.
Superintendent Troy Thygerson describes Mattice as the one who receives calls late at night and early in the morning for substitutes and bus schedules. She takes those extra steps to ensure school staff understand insurance and payroll benefits as they fill out paperwork from the state.
Thygerson said Mattice is calm with a “rock steady” personality and is always supportive.
“Bekki is knowledgeable about the ins and outs of her job,” Thygerson said. “[She] skillfully navigates audits and keeps our budget financially sound. [She’s] always being there for our staff, even just to talk to Bekki about school and life. [She’s] always positive, willing to search out answers and always follows up with staff, which is a critical piece.”
Mattice ran the Special Olympics program at Hinton School for many years, Thygerson said. Her duties included local and state competitions that involved overnight supervision and coaching.
“We are a special needs school, and they are just very near and dear to my heart,” Mattice said. “The staff is so amazing, and I really love it.”
Each year Mattice considers retiring but the love of her job keeps her going.
“I love seeing the children with special needs or challenges succeed, and that’s what our staff does,” she said. “Seeing the kids go to their potential and further, it’s just an amazing thing… Every day is a happy day when you see the kids.”