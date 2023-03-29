Bonnie Briscoe | Gila Valley's Most Influential 2023

Explore the rest of Gila Valley's Most Influential people in the inaugural issue of Eastern Arizona Magazine. Read here.
One of the points Bonnie Briscoe made clear up front is that she is not an alien.
The only reason this even came up is because she grew up in Roswell, N.M., home of the most famous UFO story ever. If her birth records are accurate — and given the protocols that gained her membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution, they would have to be — she predates the alleged 1947 flying saucer crash by almost five years.
If there is any other reason to question Briscoe’s earthly origins, it’s her otherworldly ability to stay active into her 80s in the community she has called home since 1980.
Briscoe is known these days from her contributions to the Eastern Arizona Courier as a correspondent and registrar for the Gila Valley Daughters of the American Revolution. In addition to her involvement with that organization’s service projects and other activities, she has spent “countless hours” helping prospective members trace their family histories to uncover an ancestor who had a patriotic connection to the American Revolution.
She’s also active in the Friends of the Safford City-Graham County Library. The volunteer group supports the library through fundraising and special events.
“Bonnie has been a great help to many,” said Edres Barney, retired manager and curator of the Eastern Arizona Historical Society & Museum in nominating Briscoe for Eastern Arizona Lifestyle’s Most Influential list.
If Briscoe is best known these days as Gila Valley’s “DAR lady,” that’s a fairly recent development. The local chapter only goes back to 2014, and Briscoe only learned of her connection to a patriot about five or six years before that.
There was a time not so long ago when Briscoe was known as “the grape-and-cheese lady.” That stemmed from her decades of service at Haven Health (previously Sunset Hills) residential care facility.
The story goes that Briscoe started her volunteer work with Sunset Hills when her mother, Margorie Kann, was admitted there in 1990. Bonnie would regularly bring her mom grapes and string cheese when she came to visit.
She continued to visit after her mom passed and would check in on her mom’s roommate, Odessa, and she still brought along the usual snacks. As time went on, the scope of her visits expanded to include the other residents of Sunset Hills, who identified her by the goodies she delivered using a walker with a basket attached.
“It was just amazing,” Briscoe recalled. “Everything is down-to-earth at the care center. There’s no pretense because everybody realizes their health issues, and some of them know they’re terminal. And so it was when my mother passed away, they were the ones who helped me through my grieving process by serving them.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, brought her work to an abrupt end, or at least an indefinite hiatus. When and if she does go back, she conceded it will likely be on a more limited basis.
“I probably won’t be able to do as much because I’ve gotten older,” she explained. “I’m going to be 82 here shortly, and I just can’t do as much as I did before.”
Briscoe moved to the Valley to accept a position as an astronomy and geology instructor at Eastern Arizona College. She retired in 2001. She said she learned later in life that she and her brother had been adopted, which prompted her interest in genealogy and tracking down her birth family, which she did. That research also uncovered the ties that allowed her to join DAR.
Nevertheless, Briscoe considers her real family to be the connections she’s made within her adopted home in the Gila Valley.
“When I retired, people said, ‘Are you going back to New Mexico?’” she recalled. “I said, ‘No, my family is here. I know all these people. They are all my family.’ That’s been a big blessing to me.”
So, unlike E.T., she has no need to phone home. She’s already there.