Marcia Bothman’s journey in the entrepreneurial world of artisan goods started with leftover goats.
Bothman owns Marcia’s Garden in downtown Safford. Her shop specializes in products crafted from goat milk, essential oils and other natural ingredients. Bothman’s skills in her craft not only provide her with a livelihood but also a tradition to pass down to her grandchildren — whose parents, ironically, helped set her on her path.
Back in the early 1990s, she explained, her kids were heavily involved in 4-H.
“We always raised Nubian dairy goats in 4-H,” she said, “but then my kids moved away, and I had all these goats.”
In 1993, she went to Portland, Ore., for the annual Dairy Goat Association convention.
“There was someone who stood up and talked about making goat milk soap,” Bothman recalled. “We didn’t get a lesson — she just talked about it. … She gave pieces of soap she passed out to everybody, and I was sold.”
She said after using the soap herself she fell so in love with it, that she knew she had to learn how to make it herself. At that time, herbal all-natural soaps and lotions were not all that common, so she went to the library and taught herself how to make the soaps, salves and ointments. She continues to learn new mixtures and soap types as she expands her skill.
Bothman began her business in 1994, selling her wares on the internet before she had a brick-and-mortar shop. The internet was still new at the time, she said. In 1997 she opened a retail store in Pearce, Ariz. In 2020, she moved her business to Safford where she began in a smaller building on Main Street and then moved to a larger one at 417 W. Seventh St., a year later.
Now in her early 70s, Bothman works closely with her daughter Sarah Rasmussen, as well as her sister and grandchildren, producing, packaging and selling her goat-milk soaps, lotions, beard oils, shampoo bars, conditioner bars, lip balms, and skin care ointments and creams
Garden of delights
When you walk into Bothman’s shop you are immediately greeted by a delightful herbal, earthy and warm ambience. An array of homemade brown goat milk bars of soap adorns the shelves. The shop’s assortment of salves, balms and lotions are also carefully displayed.
Bothman said everyone immediately comments on the smell of the shop, and she said it all depends on the type of soap she is mixing that day. On the day she said this, the scent was a mixture of jasmine and lavender.
Bothman mixes her oils together first, palm, olive and coconut. Giant steel barrels in the shop contain the oil mixtures.
The 55-gallon barrels come from Chicago.
“There’s no place here to purchase them,” Bothman said. “I brought in four on a pallet, and that cost $1,000 just to get them here. The oils themselves cost $900.”
The oil is mixed with the salt, and that’s what makes the soap, she said. Castor oil is used because it is so soothing to the skin.
The soap maker’s craft
“We use different oils in different soaps, but the main is olive oil because it’s so good for the skin,” Bothman said. “Palm oil — and we use sustainable palm — makes the soap bars hard. Coconut (oil) makes bubbles. Each oil contributes something to the soap-making process. We don’t cook our soaps. They are cold processed.”
Bothman mixes the oil with milk and then she adds lye before she pours these ingredients into the soap molds. Then she adds the special ingredients such as oils and herbs. In one variety, named for its ingredients, golden oats and chamomile are used.
“Not only are the ingredients on the outside of the soap but the inside, too. Gold Oats and Chamomile has the most ingredients in the soap,” Bothman said. “This is really the only soap we have a lot of stuff inside, but some people love it. They love the scrubbiness of it, and it’s a very gentle soap with the chamomile and oatmeal mixed in, so it’s a really nice soap.”
Marcia’s Garden offers more than 50 different types of soap, each made with carefully selected ingredients. Bottles of tea tree oil, patchouli, lavender, orange, and clary sage are just some of the essential oils that Bothman has at the ready.
She also infuses herbs into her oils herself to enrich the soap even further. Herbs such as arnica, for bruising and arthritis pain relief, and comfrey, for healing, are put into her soaps and lotions.
“We use a lot of herbs and flowers,” she said. “Nettle will clean your pores out. We use it for our oily skin soap. Nettle leaf really pulls the toxins from your skin. We make a tea first. We mix the really strong tea and mix it with the milk, and we make the soap from that.”
After mixing the ingredients, she lets the soap solidify and cool from the chemical reactions within the soap for 24 hours before she pops the soap out of the mold and slices it up. After the soap is sliced, she pounds a maker’s mark into the soap, which is a Nubian goat head image. Every single bar of soap is marked with the trademarked picture of the goat from the 1990s, Botham said. The soap is then shelved for 30 days to fully cool and harden. If she takes the soap out before 30 days the soap will disintegrate in the shower, making a poor quality product that nobody would be willing to purchase again.
The key ingredient
Nubian goat milk is always used because they have the best milk, Botham said. It is a high butterfat milk, she said, making a wonderful soap.
Bothman’s daughter, Sarah Rasmussen, is the keeper of the goats. She feeds and raises the animals, and she takes care of harvesting the milk. She keeps them in a barn and corral behind her house in Thatcher, raising their kids in the spring and milking the goats morning and evenings every day, rain or shine. Her family lives on a micro-farm consisting of dogs, cats, chickens and goats.
As of this writing, Rasmussen has three milking goats that produce 2 gallons a day. To ensure the milk is high quality and pure, Rasmussen feeds the goats a diet consisting of alfalfa and enriched grain.
Each day she wakes up at 4 a.m. to take care of her children and then she heads to the barn where she feeds the cats first, and then the baby goats. These babies are kept near their mothers to reduce stress within the flock. After she feeds the babies, she sets up the milk machine, and the goats climb onto their platforms for milking. They are so compliant and docile because they know they can munch on grain while being milked, Rasmussen said.
After she cleans each of the goat’s udders, she attaches the milking machine and milks each goat, careful not to let the machine overmilk the animal. After the goat is milked, it is returned to the corral.
After bringing the milk machine into the kitchen, Rasmussen strains the milk and places it into sanitized glass bottles, which she labels. The milk machine is then sanitized and made ready for another use in the afternoon.
“It’s a huge responsibility; it’s huge,” she said. “Rain or shine, hot or snow.”
If the goats aren’t milked regularly, it can do them serious harm, such as a mastitis infection, which can become gangrenous and kill the animal. Also, if a goat is not regularly milked it will feel intense pain.
The future
Rasmussen has been around goats and goat products most of her life now. Looking ahead, she said she hopes to see those products similarly entrenched within the surrounding community.
“I want our product to become part of the community and to be in every household as a staple,” she said. “I just love to be a part of the community and to connect. I just feel like our community is so distant because of COVID. I want to bring us back together and support the community and have the community support us, too.”
Rasmussen’s youngest daughter, Naomi “Junie” Rasmussen, 4, depends on her grandmother’s soaps and lotions. Junie also has her own line of goat soaps titled “Hello Sunshine.” She can only use her grandmother’s soaps and lotions on her incredibly delicate skin.
“She has extremely sensitive skin,” Rasmussen said. “When she was younger, she had a feeding tube, and she had to have prescription tape because regular tape would rip off her skin.”
Bothman thinks of her grandchildren when it comes to the future of her shop.
“I know that eventually they’ll all have something to do with this business,” she said. “She (Junie) will be the main focus. I know that they all have to do their thing, their school. But for one thing it will be Junie’s place, too. A place for her. She will be able to make lip balms. She might not be able to make soaps, but I know there will be plenty for her to do and it will be Junie’s place someday.”
Bothman expressed gratitude to the community.
“We’re so thankful we’re doing a very good business here,” she said. “It’s great to know that people trust us because we do make everything here. And sometimes they just stand here and watch us as we make the soap. But this is a big thank you to the community for supporting our business. It makes us want to do it.”