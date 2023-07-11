Photo 11 (3).JPG

Marcia slices a huge slab of goat soap, getting it ready to harden for 30 days.

Photo 7 (4).JPG

Marcia Bothman is in her early 70s, but she still loves to make soap. Standing beside one of her many drying racks in the shop, Bothman checks the hardness of a soap bar.

Marcia Bothman’s journey in the entrepreneurial world of artisan goods started with leftover goats.

Bothman owns Marcia’s Garden in downtown Safford. Her shop specializes in products crafted from goat milk, essential oils and other natural ingredients. Bothman’s skills in her craft not only provide her with a livelihood but also a tradition to pass down to her grandchildren — whose parents, ironically, helped set her on her path.

Photo 1..JPG

Sarah Rasmussen feeds baby goats on her family's micro farm in Thatcher.
Photo 9 (3).JPG

Marcia Bothman stands at the counter of her shop where she has pictures of her grandchildren and family. Eventually one day she knows her grandchildren will come back to the shop, and it will be waiting for them.
Photo 13 (2).JPG

Marcia Bothman lists the benefits and ingredients beside the samples of all her products.
Photo 12 (2).JPG

The goat milk soaps can be made into all shapes and sizes.
Photo 10 (3).JPG

Marcia Bothman stands beside the shelf of essential oils that are used in her soaps, each one having a unique scent, unique application and special attributes to create the best skin product.
Photo 8 (4).JPG

Each one of the soaps sold at Marcia's Garden Soap Shop is stamped with a maker's mark, which is the image of a Nubian goat. Marcia Bothman hammers the stamp into each brick.
Photo 4 (8).JPG

The goats used for the shop's products are papered Nubian milking goats. They are pampered, loved on and treated like princesses in their barns. Milked twice daily, the goats have their own personalities and preferences.
Photo 3 (6).JPG

Having both goats up on their platforms Sarah Rasmussen attaches a milking machine. She collects about 2 gallons of milk a day. This milk goes to feeding the baby goats and for creating goat soap which is sold at her mother's shop.
Photo 2 (9).JPG

Each day Sarah Rasmussen wakes up around 4 a.m. to begin the day to get ready to take care of her children and the goats that supply the milk to Marcia's Garden Soap Shop.
Photo 6 (5).JPG

Sarah Rasmussen's daughter, Naomi “Junie” Rasmussen, 4, helps her pour the goat milk into the glass jars for storage. It is believed Junie will grow up to work in her grandmother's goat soap shop making lip balms and lotions.
Photo 5 (6).JPG

Sarah Rasmussen takes care of the goats in her micro farm in Thatcher that supply her mother's goat soap shop in Thatcher.

