Chalene Preston | Gila Valley's Most Influential 2023

Chalene Preston will celebrate her 20th anniversary with Eastern Arizona College come September, and she loves what she does.
Preston is assistant director of admissions for EAC. Her job involves helping students make important life decisions. It’s an opportunity she relishes, whether it involves recruiting potential students or managing the college’s Advance Team. This 15-full-time student team serves as ambassadors for the college. They provide campus tours, they’ll answer the phones and respond to questions from potential students.
“It’s really fun knowing that I helped them go forward and live their best life,” Preston said of working with students. “Watching that happen, I think, when they’re 18 to 23, that’s when they’re making their really important decisions in life and it’s fun to watch them all do that.”
“She’s very passionate about her college students,” said Vance Bryce, executive director of the Graham County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s never boring to her. The questions [the students] have, she just has an interest in answering them and mentoring them.”
Bryce said that even if it’s been 10 years since Preston last saw a student, she’ll still remember that student’s name and all that is happening in his or her life. She stays in touch. She’s invested and interested in all her students, past and present.
“Education for her isn’t just that degree,” Bryce said. “It’s learning how to network with people, learning how to build relationships, and that’s a priceless part of their education.”
Preston’s mentoring roles extend throughout the community. Outside of campus, Preston is president of the Gila Valley Leadership Board, which is run through the Chamber of Commerce. In that capacity she is part of a program that provides a cohort of 20 community members leadership training and opportunities to enhance their organizational and collaborative skills. Part of this process includes expanding their familiarity with the region and the issues that affect it. A recent day trip included a tour of organizations linked to local agriculture.
“Seeing what’s going on in your community is such a big deal,” Preston said. “Even when you grow up here, you don’t necessarily know everything there is to know about the community.”
She’s found that those who are most affected and influenced by the Gila Valley Leadership program are the ones who grow up in the area because they learn about areas of the community they never knew about.
Preston is also active in the Safford Rotary Club, heading up its annual Nickel Picnic. She’s also involved with the Building Youth Leadership program, a Rotary project started in 2022 that is modeled in part on a past 4-H program.
A group of 14 Graham and Greenlee county youths, ages 15 to 18, received leadership training in the summer and fall that they were in turn to apply in designing and hosting a leadership camp for a younger cohort consisting of fifth- through seventh-graders.
Needless to say, Preston manages to keep busy, with no two days ever the same. But she said the main goal stays consistent — to help people.