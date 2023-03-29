Clint Woods | Gila Valley's Most Influential 2023

Explore the rest of Gila Valley's Most Influential people in the inaugural issue of Eastern Arizona Magazine. Read here.
When the call was put out for nominees for Gila Valley’s Most Influential, it was Edres Barney who thought of Clint Woods.
Barney, who retired in 2021 after 24 years as director of Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society, has worked closely with Woods over the years.
“Clint is so good to work with,” she said. “I would just ask him to do something and it was done. He’s been a real driving force for the museum.”
After graduating from high school in 2000, Clint Woods attended Eastern Arizona College. There he met his wife, Tiffany, and the couple returned to his hometown of Pima, where he went to work for Graham County Electric Co-op.
That was 17 years ago. Since then, he’s worked from a meter reader up to his current position in charge of GIS (geographic information system) maps of the company’s infrastructure.
And he’s become the father to three “wonderful kids,” including two who were adopted — a process he describes as “a big, cool story of our life.”
But Woods also has made a mark on the community, coaching soccer, working with boys in the Boy Scout program, which transitioned to the Young Men program of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and volunteering for the Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society.
His involvement with the museum began when he noticed weeds growing on the property and requested a key to the gate so he could treat them. Before long, he was asked to serve on the board. That was about 16 years ago. He’s held various officer positions since and is currently president. He’s quick to add that it’s just a title. Everyone jumps in to help the entirely volunteer organization.
The museum was always struggling for funds, so he pitched the idea in 2019 to hold a fundraiser called Fright at the Museum. Woods envisioned a family-friendly Halloween haunted house. With help from his “incredible friends,” the event exceeded expectations, raising over $7,000 in four days. In the years since, the event has raised thousands of dollars, enabling the museum to make much-needed repairs, including re-roofing one of the buildings, installing a heating and cooling system, updating the electrical and plumbing, and keeping the doors of the museum open.
Another goal is to see the museum reach beyond Pima.
“I want it to branch out to the entire region,” he said. “It’s often referred to as the Pima museum but it’s really the Eastern Arizona museum. It’s for all of us in the Gila Valley and surrounding areas.”
Woods said he doesn’t feel like he has done anything all that influential.
“I’m blessed with a good job and in a town with a lot of support,” he explained. “I think what drew me is that people work so hard to keep (the museum) open. I enjoy going through it and taking my kids. I love to learn about the early pioneers and how the area was settled.”
For 20 years, he’s also been involved with Boy Scouts, and then Young Men. An Eagle Scout himself, he enjoys working with the youth, taking them hiking and camping.
Still, he finds time to lend a hand with various special events around the community, such as rounding up volunteers to line the street with American flags for major holidays.
“A lot of the things I’ve been involved with have been alongside others or because of their support and direction,” Woods said, adding he shouldn’t get the credit for things. “I just helped organize.”
Barney would beg to differ.
“As a board member, I appreciated his energy and devotion to the museum,” she said. “He dreamed up Fright at the Museum. … It’s enabled us to do so much good. He’s just the best young man. Both he and his wife are just exceptional.”