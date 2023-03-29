Corina Pino-Reyes | Gila Valley's Most Influential 2023

Explore the rest of Gila Valley's Most Influential people in the inaugural issue of Eastern Arizona Magazine. Read here.
Volunteering doesn’t have to require all your time, said Corina Pino-Reyes, but if everyone gave a little bit of time the world would be so much better.
Pino-Reyes is the president of the Graham County Chamber of Commerce board, and she is the former president of the Gila Valley Leadership board and volunteered with the Gila Watershed Partnership non-profit. She is also in business accounting for Valley Telecom. She’s an active member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and a mother of two. She moved to the Gila Valley 11 years ago, splitting most of her childhood between Aho, Ariz., and southern California.
Vance Bryce, executive director for the Graham County Chamber of Commerce, said he met Pino-Reyes in 2019 when she joined the chamber board. He said among the things that stood out about her was her organizational skills, as well as her volunteerism, including contributing time to Salsa Fest and Spring Fest.
“She is very organized,” Bryce said. “Also, she picks a cause that she really believes in and spends her time on it.”
During Pino-Reyes’ time on the chamber board, Bryce said he’s observed that she is able to ask the right questions at the right time to move the entire team forward in their goals easily and concisely.
Another element of Pino-Reyes’ character that stands out to Bryce is her ability to connect with everyone. No matter what the other person’s background, she is able to communicate and build a relationship with them, he said.
“She’s the business accounting rep in Safford, and she balances the needs of hundreds of businesses in the county with a smile,” Bryce said. “She’s also an amazing mom. I’ve seen her work as a mother in person.”
That stands to reason, because Pino-Reyes said her family is what drives her toward bettering the community.
“I think it’s super important to help and contribute to the community,” she said. “If my kids are living in a community, it’s my job to help contribute and help make that community flourish.”
Pino-Reyes said it was never her intention to become involved in so many non-profits or be on the chamber board. However, it came naturally since it was her goal to enhance the community and serve the area.
“I’m grateful to help with any opportunity I can,” she said.
Like many parents, Pino-Reyes said she wants to give her children to have a better childhood than she did. She also said she wants her children to have a better version of herself. Because of her background and her own personal journey, she said she continues to strive to do better in many ways.
When it comes to community support, Pino-Reyes said there are many opportunities for volunteerism.
“There’s a play for everybody to help. And you don’t have to give 100 percent of your time,” she said. “Just being willing to step up and out of your comfort zone and do something can help everybody.”
Find out what you’re passionate about, she said. Ask the questions, and then volunteer to make a difference in the community.