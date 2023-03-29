David Manuz | Gila Valley's Most Influential 2023

Explore the rest of Gila Valley's Most Influential people in the inaugural issue of Eastern Arizona Magazine. Read here.
One might say David Manuz, roads manager for Greenlee County’s Public Works Department, is what Clifton and Greenlee County are all about.
He enjoys working for the county, carries a strong work ethic instilled by his parents and loves being on horseback. He is also dedicated to his family — that is, his wife and children.
Manuz, 57, was born and raised in Greenlee County and has many good memories about being raised in there. And he still looks forward to going to work every day.
Manuz heads up the county’s road maintenance program and oversees the county’s landfill operation. He is also quick to express his appreciation for the crew of workers in his department.
“They’re all hard workers,” he said. “They make sure things get done. I really appreciate them. They have a lot of pride in what they do.”
He said that when he began working in his current position, the crew was very supportive. He had spent 21 years working for the copper mine in Morenci before being hired by the county.
“They taught me all the ropes and helped me come along,” he said.
The road work includes maintaining around 400 miles of unpaved roads from one end of the county to the other end. His crew also works in carpentry and perform other tasks as needed.
Manuz said he also appreciates the county’s Board of Supervisors and the county manager.
“They’re very supportive of what we do,” he said.
He said one of the positive aspects of his work is dealing with the public.
“I get to meet a lot of people and see how interesting the county is,” he explained.
Manuz graduated from Clifton High School in 1983. He played football and cherishes the memory of beating rival Morenci High School and winning the coveted copper ingot in his senior year, which happened to be the last year the rivalry game token changed hands, owing to the Great Flood of 1983.
Manuz said he takes great pride in the way he and sister Debbie and brother Tom were raised by their parents, Rocky and Carolyn.
“We were taught to work hard from the time we were little. We were taught very early how to ride and work with horses” on the Cueto-Manuz ranch in the Black Hills.
When he was in his teens, along with ranch work, David Manuz also worked for his grandfather, Joe Cueto and grandmother Teo, who ran a well drilling business.
“I am grateful for my parents and grandparents teaching us what hard work is all about,” Manuz said. “That has served as one of the most important life lessons we could have received.”
He said he takes a great deal of pride in his own family — wife Michelle, son Ty and daughters Allyssa and Celina, the last of whom is a senior at Morenci High. Celina is an athlete and plays on the school’s softball team. David and Michelle try to attend all of Celina’s athletic events.
David said he feels blessed to have Michelle as his life partner. “I don’t know what I would do without her,” he said. “She is who keeps me on the straight and narrow. I am very grateful for her and our family.”
Manuz said his father instilled in him a love of the outdoors — camping out and hunting. Deer and elk hunting are among his passions. The Mule Creek Pass area is among his favorite hunting grounds. He also hunts mountain lions. He said the lions can be a real challenge as they sometimes prey on cattle on the Black Hills ranch.
In fact, Manuz and some friends were headed to hunt lions on the morning of March 15. It was a matter of getting out of bed at 4:30 a.m. and meeting his hunting partners by 5:30. Of course, he would be on horseback for much of the excursion.