Fiddle festival is a four-decade tradition | Eastern Arizona Lifestyle

Fiddle festival is a four-decade tradition

DSC_0289 (2).JPG

The 2023 Gila Valley Fiddle Festival, organized by the Eastern Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association, is the continuation of a tradition that goes back more than four decades.

 Tom Bodus/Eastern Arizona Lifestyle

For the better part of three days, over the weekend of Feb. 10-12, the clubhouse at Mt. Graham Golf Club served as the spiritual cousin, if not the acoustic equal, of Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium.

Fiddlers, guitarists, stand-up bassists, singers and mandolinists of all ages hailing from around Arizona and places beyond arrived at the club in RVs and other motorized conveyances to participate in the 2023 Gila Valley Fiddle Festival.

DSC_0358 (2).JPG
DSC_0396 (2).JPG

