Heather Seegmiller | Gila Valley's Most Influential 2023

Explore the rest of Gila Valley's Most Influential people in the inaugural issue of Eastern Arizona Magazine. Read here.
It was Mark Twain who said, “Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”
It certainly appears to have worked out that way for Heather Seegmiller.
The 44-year-old Greenlee County native has carved out a position for herself as senior administrative assistant in Freeport McMoran’s Community Development Department that allows her to do the kind of work she loves for the people in a community she adores.
Seegmiller said she landed the position in January after working 10 years in FMI’s Community Center in Morenci. A lot of the work she’s responsible for now in her current position is similar to tasks she used to do voluntarily in her previous job.
“Heather is an incredible asset to the community of Greenlee County,” according to the coworker who submitted her name for Most Influential consideration. “She was responsible for the creation and implementation of several 2022 events that benefited the community.”
The list includes a garden repair project with Duncan Elementary students on Earth Day, Thanksgiving Dinners and participation in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. While Seegmiller said she wasn’t at liberty to go into detail about her role in these endeavors, her nominator noted that those efforts have served “to create a sustaining relationship between the company and the community.”
Seegmiller said she loves giving back to the places she loves, and Greenlee County is a place she’s very passionate about. She and her family — a husband, an adult son and four dogs — make their home on the outskirts of Clifton on a gravel-covered lane called Rattlesnake Road. Their five acres adjoin another 80 owned by her older brother. At home, Seegmiller enjoys fussing with roses and her koi pond. That occasionally requires her to contend with the odd rattlesnake, but she doesn’t seem to mind.
“I love Greenlee County,” she said. “I love the small-town feel of it. Morenci, Clifton, Duncan just really have this sense of community where if somebody’s in need, man, everybody’s pitching in to help. If someone gets sick, they’re trying to raise money — the whole community is out there, like cornhole tournaments, cooking and hamburger sales, anything like that, trying to get people together.
“I love how we have all these great outdoor activities,” she continued. “We can go just a few minutes up and we’re in the mountains. We have rivers — we have Eagle Creek, we have the San Francisco and the Gila that are all around us so that we get to go fishing and do things outdoors.”
Seegmiller attends Sunset Church of Christ in Morenci, and her community spirit extends there, too. She said she recently has been helping an elderly member of the church whose wife had recently passed away. She said she’s taken him food, picked up groceries, helped him when he was sick and done similar tasks the gentleman’s wife might have helped him with while she was living.
“I enjoy doing things like that,” Seegmiller said, “so I look for ways to help. I just love doing things in my community.”