A happy accident nearly a century ago gave birth to one of Graham County's most popular recreation spots.

The origins the Hot Well Dunes Recreation Area, located 35 miles from Safford on Haekel Road, trace back to 1928, when drillers seeking oil under the sand dunes broke into a pocket of hot water at a depth of 1,920 feet. June Lowery, public affairs specialist for the Bureau of Land Management's Gila District, said the artesian well, now aided by a solar pump, produces water that reaches 106 degrees Fahrenheit. 

