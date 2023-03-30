Roughly an hour away from Safford, the Hot Well Dunes Recreation Area is operated and maintained by the Bureau of Land Management and features multiple campgrounds, out houses, and picnic tables as well as an extensive off-roading area for all-terrain vehicles. The two hot tubs are fed by the natural mineral springs.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
Facilities at the Hot Well Dunes Recreation Area rely on solar power.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
Amenities at the Hot Well Dunes include picnic tables and restrooms.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
Power lines punctuate the otherwise remote landscape of the Hot Well Dunes Recreation Area.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
Desert flowers were in bloom during a recent visit to the Hot Well Dunes Recreation Area.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
This man-made pond at the entrance to the Hot Well Dunes Recreation Area is a stopping point for birds, rabbits and other wildlife, as well as a peaceful place for a picnic.
PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
After filling the tubs, water from the artesian well continues on its way, feeding a small grove of cottonwood trees and salt cedars downstream.
A happy accident nearly a century ago gave birth to one of Graham County's most popular recreation spots.
The origins the Hot Well Dunes Recreation Area, located 35 miles from Safford on Haekel Road, trace back to 1928, when drillers seeking oil under the sand dunes broke into a pocket of hot water at a depth of 1,920 feet. June Lowery, public affairs specialist for the Bureau of Land Management's Gila District, said the artesian well, now aided by a solar pump, produces water that reaches 106 degrees Fahrenheit.
The recreation area was formally established in 1993. Lowery said it now attracts more than 20,500 visitors per year.
For some, the Hot Well Dunes is a perfect place for a dip in the natural hot springs, for others it's a chance to ride over 2,000 acres of sand dunes in all-terrain vehicles. Whatever may be the best option, the traveler will be rewarded with desert landscape views and relaxation.
Lowery said many of the enhancements at Hot Wells Dunes were funded through a grant from the Arizona State Parks' Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Fund. Improvements to access roads were funded through a grant from the Arizona Game and Fish Department's Heritage Fund
She said plans for additional improvements are underway. These includes improvements to the main road through the area; replacement of three cabanas, four picnic sites, 13 camping units and Site Host Camping Unit; rehabilitation of nature trails and a pond, and improvements to an existing vault toilet and three information kiosks.
"The work will greatly increase public access and promote responsible recreation," Lowery said.