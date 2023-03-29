Jenny Howard | Gila Valley's Most Influential 2023

Explore the rest of Gila Valley's Most Influential people in the inaugural issue of Eastern Arizona Magazine. Read here.
A funny thing happened to Jenny Howard on her way to Wisconsin.
That’s where she was supposed to be headed 20 years ago after completing an assigned contract project in the Gila Valley.
At the time, Jenny was a construction manager and project controller for POWER Engineers. Her specialty was high voltage installations, such as substations and transmission lines. In this case, her employer was contracted to work on an $82 million project that affected different electrical providers and what was Phelps Dodge at the time.
The assignment was supposed to be six months, and then she was to pack up and head to the northern Midwest for a five-year job. Instead, she met and married a cotton farmer, John Howard.
“And here we are today,” she said.
Not that Jenny Howard has any regrets. She’s simply taken the savvy and determination it takes to oversee multi-million-dollar electrical projects and applied it on a more modest scale.
For instance, her downtown Safford business, Ginaveve’s Marketplace, opened nearly 10 years ago as a gift shop. Somewhere along the line, though, she started noticing her sales were tailing off to the tune of about 15 percent per year. She said one day she walked into the Thatcher Post Office and saw a cart full of Amazon packages. She asked one of the postal employees about it.
“I said, ‘You get one of these a day?’ She goes, ‘No, we get a whole truck a day. It’s not just this cart.’ And that’s when it clicked,” Howard recalled. “I’ve got to reel in and look at my marketing plan and my business plan and come up with something to offset all of this. I can’t be on the defense. I’ve got to be on the offense and figure out what to do.”
So she asked her customers, and based on their suggestions her business began to evolve. She added an extensive line of gourmet olive oils and balsamic vinegars, and then she had to come up with ways to get customers to try them.
So she added a salad bar — “and it kind of grew from there.”
These days, Ginaveve’s serves sandwiches, soups, gelato and more. It’s also home to the Main Street Bean, a popular coffee stop that now has a drive-thru sister location, Tiny Bean Coffee Co., on U.S. Highway 70 in Safford.
The opening of the Tiny Bean played a key role in Howard’s next move: It gave her customers a place they could go and still get coffee while she shut down the downtown location for three weeks in January for remodeling.
Ginaveve’s reopened with an upgraded kitchen, extended hours and an expanded menu. Howard also secured a license to serve beer and wine.
“I’ve always wanted to be a destination,” she said. “You don’t just come here to buy something. You don’t just come here to have a cup of coffee. You come here to stay and visit and see your friends. And I love people. I think people would be surprised at the number of people who come here who don’t live here.”
Vance Bryce, executive director of the Graham County Chamber of Commerce, described Howard as the “consummate community leader.” He pointed not only to the part she’s played in building up downtown Safford, but also her work in helping establish Safford’s House of Hope Sober Living Home, including using her business to host the facility’s Wreaths for Recovery fundraiser.
Both she and her husband are active in local government, John as a member of the Graham County Board of Supervisors and Jenny as vice mayor of Thatcher. Jenny Howard was also recently appointed by former Gov. Doug Ducey to a six-year term on the state Transportation Board.
“This is something I’ve wanted for a long time,” she said of the appointment, which allows her to tap into more of her experience in large-scale project management and infrastructure.
“I guess I want to be a part of the bigger puzzle,” she said.