Katrina Lunt | Gila Valley's Most Influential 2023

It all started with a 99-cent Barbie doll.
Choking back tears, Katrina Lunt told the story of how she came about her passion for service to her community. Her parents divorced when she was a teenager, and she was having to split her Christmas between her parents.
“To get away from the chaos, I volunteered at the soup kitchen (in Albuquerque, N.M.),” she said. “That was humbling … to see what I had and others didn’t.”
After dinner, she stayed to help give out Christmas gifts and handed a little girl of about 6 a giftwrapped Barbie.
“It wasn’t a $20 Barbie or a $15 Barbie; it was a 99-cent one,” Lunt recalled. “But to her, it was the most amazing thing she had ever received. To see her joy, it changed my life. It warmed my heart in every way. Something sparked in me, and I wanted to serve.”
She finished high school at a military school and enlisted in the Marine Corps the day she turned 18. That was in 2000. Three years later, she was sent to Iraq for an eight-month tour as a motor vehicle transport driver — the military equivalent of a semi-truck. Her service eventually paid for her college. It also left her with PTSD. Fortunately, she also has good healthcare benefits that provide her with treatment to deal with her PTSD. She’s come to accept that it’s OK to ask for help and life is pretty awesome.
Her community service also helps, Lunt said. “It gives me a purpose.”
After leaving the military, she became a sheriff’s deputy for Hidalgo County, N.M., near Duncan, where she now lives. At the time, she was drinking heavily and felt like she was in a dark tunnel. In 2011, she finally sought help. Within a month, she was baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A month after that, mutual friends introduced her to her future husband. She’s now happily married and the stay-at-home mother of a boy, 7, and girl, 8.
“My life really has changed. I’m not in a dark tunnel anymore but on a lazy river. If I fall off my inner tube, I know where it is, so I don’t drown. That’s faith, family and service … all good things that got me to where I’m at now.”
She’s on the front line when someone needs a helping hand as the local contact in Greenlee and Hidalgo counties for JustServe, a worldwide organization with a website that links community volunteer needs with volunteers. That really came into play following a devasting flood that swept through Duncan on Aug. 22. Lunt and her husband’s cousin, Erin Lunt, loaded up Erin’s pickup with supplies and their kids and drove around looking for people who needed help.
At first people were hesitant to accept. So the women had their kids hand out sandwiches door to door.
“We were able to talk to them and find out their needs or the needs of their neighbors,” Katrina Lunt said. “We were able to compile a list of who needed what and how to get in touch with them.”
Along with coordinating relief efforts, Lunt even on occasion found herself helping repair the damage. But she’s quick to say the relief work was a team effort.
“A lot of us worked together to give people an immediate sense of safety and meet their immediate needs,” she said. “We wanted to make sure they knew they were loved.”
Colleen Lunt, Lunt’s husband’s aunt, nominated her for Most Influential recognition.
“I’ve known her for about 10 years, and she’s been involved in lots of service projects,” Colleen Lunt said. “She was so involved in efforts to help after the flood. She also helps with the Samaritan’s Purse shoebox (ministry). Every time there’s a need for service, she shows up. She’s just a good person out there helping, sometimes for an individual, sometimes for an organization.”