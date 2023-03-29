Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kristin Coats | Gila Valley's Most Influential 2023

Teaching her own way of singing

  • Updated
  • Comments
Kristin Coats.jpg

Kristin Coats, community volunteer of Duncan.

 

 Photo by Alicia Fontaine/Eastern Arizona Lifestyle

Explore the rest of Gila Valley's Most Influential people in the inaugural issue of Eastern Arizona Magazine. Read here.

For the longest time, Kristin Coats felt trapped. She was stuck somewhere between the deaf community and the hearing world, unable to figure out who she was because she didn’t truly feel like she belonged in either community. But one thing remained constant throughout her life — her positivity. 

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred