Kristin Coats | Gila Valley's Most Influential 2023

For the longest time, Kristin Coats felt trapped. She was stuck somewhere between the deaf community and the hearing world, unable to figure out who she was because she didn’t truly feel like she belonged in either community. But one thing remained constant throughout her life — her positivity.
As a kid, Coats dreamed of becoming a singer, but she also knew that wouldn’t pan out the way she envisioned because she’s deaf. She needed to get creative. She needed to discover her own unique way of singing through sign language, and she did just that.
Her idea led her to first teach cheerleaders and volleyball players sign language. One student took a particular interest in learning and suggested they open it up for the school, inviting other students to participate. Then, much to her surprise, the students wanted to take it to the next level — to perform. Soon enough the students went on to sign the National Anthem at homecoming one year.
As a result, signing caught on in the Duncan community, and Coats began teaching anyone and everyone who wanted to learn. In March 2022, she helped the Duncan Future Business Leaders of America sing the National Anthem in sign language.
“It’s always cool to see these kids together and sign language because it’s something different,” said Coats.
Her involvement in the community stretches beyond teaching sign language. She’s a mentor, a leader, a motivational speaker and in a sense, she’s the community mom.
The Coats family will host activities for students such as a baking day or they’ll take them out on hikes. Whatever the activity is, Coats is there for it. She loves the youth and encouraging them to become the best version of themselves, but what she loves, even more, is just being there for them.
Her love of interacting with people spreads beyond the youth. She’s there for every walk of life.
“Kristin has always been like this ball of sunshine to everybody,” said Katrina Lunt, a long-time friend of Coats.
“She always has the right thing to say at the right time when you need to hear them and when you don’t always want to hear them,” Lunt said.
Lunt said Coats pours out her heart and soul into the community. One example of this dedication was during the COVID-19 lockdowns.
Coats came up with the idea to make a video incorporating sign language and a catchy song to brighten the spirits of those in the hospital who were unable to have visitors.
The idea was an instant hit as many community members wanted to be involved. She ended up having to make a second video to give everyone who wanted to be featured in the video a spotlight moment. Coats divided the songs into sections, sending every single person their verse and a description of how to say that line in sign language.
The result was an instant mood booster for the community at a much-needed time.
“I sure love the people in my communities,” Coats said. “They have done more for me than I could ever do for them. I wouldn’t be here and who I am without their love and support.”