Linda Lopez | Gila Valley's Most Influential 2023

St. Vincent de Paul in Safford is known to assist those in need around the community, but Linda Lopez, the society’s local president, does more than just help. She makes it her goal to know those she’s helping.
Originally from South Dakota, Lopez has been living in Eastern Arizona for the last 35 years. Her jobs throughout that time have ranged from nursing instructor at Eastern Arizona College to working at the hospital and in a nursing home. She believes each position prepared her for her role with the local non-profit.
“Thank goodness I had all the experiences I’ve had because I was able to use those skills where I’m at now,” Lopez said. “The staff there has been a lot of help and support too. It’s not a one-person thing.”
St. Vincent de Paul is an organization that provides services such as food baskets and utility bill assistance to individuals in need. There is also a thrift store and food pantry opened at the St. Vincent de Paul building a few days a week.
Although these programs were already established when she stepped into her role about a year and a half ago, Lopez said her biggest influence has been with the homeless.
“She just has a huge heart,” said Vance Bryce, executive director of the Graham County Chamber of Commerce. “She’s the first one, that I’ve noticed, who wasn’t saying ‘Oh, you know that guy that lives here or you know that woman who lives behind that building.’ She uses their names. She knows who the homeless are.”
This was a huge step beyond what anyone else has done, according to Bryce. He said Lopez makes it her mission to know who these people are and what their needs are. She knows their names and who usually needs a new pair of pants or shoes every time she goes out.
“I think it’s nice that they know who you are,” Lopez said. “[Going out] gives you a different perspective with helping.”
Lopez goes out to visit the homeless about twice a month with a doctor and other volunteers. She’ll even team up with The River church. Together they hand out lunches, blankets and pillows, among other things. Bryce said Lopez and her counterpart at The River were the first ones to implement a system for putting together hygiene packs locally.
Just last month, Lopez helped create a new committee in Graham County to end homelessness. She’s working with the Arizona Department of Housing to get funding and support.
Other programs Lopez and the St. Vincent de Paul team work on include a back-to-school event that happens in August. Preparations for this fall have already started as they’re collecting new items for school-aged children.
Lopez also runs a program that provides free tax return support for Gila Valley. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is funded through a grant from the Catholic Social Services, and it primarily targets elderly and underprivileged residents, although the service will help anyone who needs it, Lopez said.
Her weeks are always busy with helping people, but Lopez wouldn’t want it any other way. It gives her a sense of purpose, she said. Plus, seeing those she’s helped return the favor is what she believes it’s all about.
“It takes a whole team, and I’m so grateful and blessed that they work as a team,” Lopez said. “It’s not a high-paying job, but it really is a soul-filling job, and that’s what we’re supposed to be doing.”