Peter van Zwol has given new meaning to the term “tired out.”
In July 2022, van Zwol began pounding dirt into discarded car tires for the purpose of turning them into a wall that would support his family’s future home in Safford.
The home van Zwol is building is called an Earthship, based on a plan purchased from a company called Earthship Biotecture in Taos, N.M. It’s a housing design that follows sustainable architectural principles. Construction makes use of recycled materials whenever possible, and the finished home will rely on solar energy, reclaimed rainwater and passive climate controls to provide a comfortable, independent and efficient living environment for van Zwol and his family.
Peter van Zwol, a native of The Netherlands, is a physicist who worked for seven years for semiconductor giant ASML. That’s where he met his wife, Kate Brunton van Zwol, who still works for ASML as a freelance writer. After suffering what Peter describes as a severe case of burnout that left him unable to continue working, the van Zwols relocated to Arizona and eventually Safford, where Kate’s father serves as an Eastern Orthodox priest at the St. Paisius Monastery.
In July 2022, Peter started his Earthship after researching several off-grid housing concepts. In the early going, the project involved moving “a lot of dirt around” to create a large berm that stretches some distance behind the home and pounding dirt tightly in and around hundreds of used tires that form a support wall in front of the berm. The tire wall ultimately will be covered with adobe and treated with linseed oil as a sealant.
The berm is critical to the home’s natural climate control. A series of large plastic pipes that run through the berm and the support wall draw fresh air into the home. The air is cooled by the soil as it passes through the pipes. The front section of the Earthship is a 500-square-foot greenhouse with roof vents that help draw air through the pipes. Peter said this natural climate control system should keep temperatures in the living area, which will be about 1,200 square feet with three bedrooms and two baths, steady in the low 70s.
A rooftop solar array combined with battery storage provides the house its power source. Rainwater from the roof is channeled into cisterns buried on either side of the house. This water is filtered inside the home and is what comes out of the showers and faucets for bathing, laundry and consumption. The runoff, or greywater, is used to irrigate the long garden bed in the greenhouse, and whatever is left over is used to flush the toilets, which are connected to a septic system outdoors. Whatever water reaches the septic system has been used three times before it gets there. In some cases, this “blackwater” is filtered and reused to irrigate landscape.
Most Earthship owners raise fruits and vegetables inside the greenhouse. This not only helps reduce household food costs, but also provides a ready source of organic produce.
Safford averages about 10 inches of rain a year. One inch of rainwater collected from 1 square foot amounts to two-thirds of a gallon. Peter estimates he needs only 7 inches of rain annually to collect enough to operate his household comfortably, and he said he could get by with as little as 5 inches if necessary. Under desperate circumstances, he said he can have water hauled in.
“I researched all the different alternative building structures, like straw bale, adobe and tiny homes, and the Earthship is the only building that does it all,” Peter said. “It's the most difficult building to erect, I would say, because tire pounding is brutal work.”
The tires themselves were easy enough to come by. Peter said local tire shops were happy to give them up for free to avoid paying to dispose of them. He started out packing and stacking the tires himself, but it’s really not the kind of work that anyone short of John Henry, much less a fair-skinned Dutch physicist, can do indefinitely in the Arizona sun. The work began to take a toll, so Peter began employing a few local high school students to help out. In January, he and Kate brought in a crew of about 20 students and builders from Earthship Biotecture to help with the framing, windows and roof.
The van Zwols estimate it would have cost them between $225 and $250 per square foot to have Earthship Biotecture build the entire project. Peter figures his actual cost by doing most of the work himself will be closer to $150 per square foot, although there are some trade-offs involved in that, such as the extra time it will take before the house is ready to occupy (not before next year at the soonest) and the toll it’s taken on him physically. At this point, he said he’s taking some time off to recooperate before he tackles the work again.
Once their home is done, the van Zwols will be able to live with virtually no utility costs while creating a minimal carbon footprint. Nevertheless, both Peter and Kate concede their Earthship home isn’t a project someone can take on without substantial cash reserves.
“We lived very frugally despite having a good income,” Peter said. “And so we set all that money aside and paid off our home, and so we came with cash here. I couldn’t have done this without cash because the bank wouldn’t give me a loan for this. They’re not going to let you build a house out of car tires.”
Kate admitted she had some misgivings about the Earthship project early on.
“When I saw that it's going to actually be smaller than our current house, I wasn't too pleased about it,” she said. “But the more we get into it and the more I see the house develop, the cooler I think it is.”
She said it’s always been her husband’s dream to live off the grid in sustainable housing, and she is similarly inclined.
“I think Earthships are popular among people who just want to 'opt out' of the craziness of modern society,” she said. “Most people's 'dream home' is a 3,000 square foot monster that ends up costing them $800 a month in energy bills, whereas our dream home is self-sustaining, doesn't harm the environment, and allows us more financial freedom in the long run. Its appeal is similar to that of a tiny house, except it's not tiny.”