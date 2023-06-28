DSC_0223.JPG

FROM RIGHT: Peter van Zwol, wife Kate Bruton van Zwol and their daughter Vera stand in front of the Earthship home they are building about six miles south of Safford.

Peter van Zwol has given new meaning to the term “tired out.”

In July 2022, van Zwol began pounding dirt into discarded car tires for the purpose of turning them into a wall that would support his family’s future home in Safford.

DSC_0733 (2).JPG

Peter van Zwol stands in front of his tire wall in January.
DSC_0236 (2).JPG

The van Zwols’ Earthship home as it looked in May. Because Peter van Zwol is doing most of the work himself, it likely will be at least another year before it’s ready to occupy.
DSC_0730 (2).JPG

A crew from building designer Earthship Biotecture came to Safford in January and assisted the van Zwols with the roof and framing.
DSC_0755 (1).JPG

The ventilation pipes that run through the berm behind the Earthship are key to maintaining comfortable temperatures indoors.
DSC_0745 (2).JPG

A worker from the Earthship Biotecture crew smiles as he works on the van Zwols’ roof in January.
DSC_0241.JPG

Rain from the roof is collected and stored in cisterns buried in earthen berms. This water will be sufficient for the entire household’s needs.
DSC_0247.JPG

Hundreds of used tires packed with dirt form the back support wall for the van Zwols’ Earthship. They’ll eventually be covered with adobe.

