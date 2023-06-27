Brooke Clonts

Local author Brooke Clonts promoting her books at the Safford Spring Fest.

From the age of 8, Brooke Clonts has dreamed of becoming a famous author. Her pursuit of that goal has led to the publication of two dark fantasy novels aimed at a teen audience and the coming publication of a third.

Writing has remained a point of focus despite circumstances that could have easily derailed her. As a kid, Clonts rode her bike to the local library to check out book after book as she simply couldn’t get enough of the stories and treasures hiding between the lines. She said her love for literature persisted despite the rest of her family's disinterest in reading and writing. Meanwhile, she had to learn to navigate her own attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and the challenges of being neurodiverse.

Curse of the Mekori
Into the Fableverse
Empire of Glass and Stone

