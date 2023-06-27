From the age of 8, Brooke Clonts has dreamed of becoming a famous author. Her pursuit of that goal has led to the publication of two dark fantasy novels aimed at a teen audience and the coming publication of a third.
Writing has remained a point of focus despite circumstances that could have easily derailed her. As a kid, Clonts rode her bike to the local library to check out book after book as she simply couldn’t get enough of the stories and treasures hiding between the lines. She said her love for literature persisted despite the rest of her family's disinterest in reading and writing. Meanwhile, she had to learn to navigate her own attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and the challenges of being neurodiverse.
Learning in a traditional classroom setting was difficult for her, as it is for many students. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 9.8 percent of children between the ages of 3 and 17 are diagnosed with ADHD. Her experience of navigating school and life with ADHD inspired one of the characters in her novel The Curse Of The Mekori.
She said she uses relatable characters in her books so that younger readers can identify with them as it is her mission to challenge stereotypes and promote inclusivity. The book she is currently working on, part of a series entitled Bytes and Broken Hearts, follows that theme, showcasing a female protagonist who embraces her creativity while also excelling in technology and coding, a field dominated by men.
When she finally dove into writing in college, she was met with additional setbacks. She laughs fondly when reminiscing about the first book she wrote. A book that no longer exists as she deleted it immediately, convinced of its inadequacy. As a self-described perfectionist, she wanted nothing to do with her first book again.
Her next crack at writing was again in college when her professor gave her the choice of writing an essay or a story. Clonts picked the latter. But, that’s when reality hit: Writing didn’t come easily.
“I can’t say that I was naturally good at it,” Clonts said. “It took me a while to hone my craft, but I enjoyed it enough to figure it out and to make my way through the journey.”
Over the next decade, Clonts joined three different writing groups, all while juggling a full-time job as software engineering manager for Adobe in Utah. She remembers being mortified when she brought her first chapter to a writing group because they tore it apart. She said that setback only motivated her.
“I revisited it that night, and I made all the changes that they suggested,” she said. “I came back to the next writing group like a month later. They were all surprised that I came back. … I kept coming back, and I was so excited about it.”
After years of immersing herself in classes and toiling to learn the writing craft, Clonts continues to develop her talents and to pursue new endeavors.
Clonts left behind her job in Utah a few months ago to move with her husband and her kids to Safford. She said the idea for the move was that she would have more time to focus on her writing, but she found she was following a similar schedule to her life back in Utah. Instead of working behind the computer during the day, she’s watching her kids. Writing, as before, comes at night.
“I don’t feel like I have a whole lot more time to dedicate to writing than I did before,” Clonts said. “Before my kids were in day care whereas now I’m watching them during the day. … I still end up writing at night like I used to. But it has been nice that I don’t spend as much time at a computer.”
Clonts’ in-laws own Clonts Jewelry in Safford, and she and her husband have joined the business. She said the hope is that she and her husband will own the store one day, but for now, she’s assisting with the store, managing the website and social media accounts.
This has required her again to self-educate, this time in the realm of digital marketing. She said she believes this skill set will help her both as an author and as a retailer.
“My biggest life lesson with being ADHD is that I learn in very specific ways, and it took me a long time to figure out how I learn,” Clonts said. “I’m a self-taught engineer; I’m a self-taught writer, and I’ve taught myself a lot of different things. I never learned any of those things in the classroom. I didn’t really do well in a classroom, but that doesn’t mean I’m not smart.”
Looking back on her personal journey, Clonts observed: “You know, there were a lot of things that probably should have deterred me, but I just kept at it.”
Which, of course, is the only way to reach one’s destination.